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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 23)

Onyeka Okongwu over 21.5 points + rebounds (-121) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Caesars Sportsbook, 4:37 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Opposing centers against the Grizzlies is a goldmine. As a team, the Grizzlies allow the most rebounds and third-most points per 48 minutes over the past 10 games. Okongwu has cooled off lately among some decisive wins, but I'm hoping he can still do the necessary damage here. He's averaging 13.0 points and 7.5 rebounds across 29.3 minutes in March. Over the past 30 days alone, they've allowed a 30/13 game to Jalen Duren, a 22/14 to Daniel Gafford and a 20/11 to Robert Williams.

Reed Sheppard over 20.5 points + assists (-130) at Chicago Bulls

BetMGM, 4:23 PM ET

Nick Whalen: We're taking a bit of a leap of faith in Sheppard, who's had a tough time earning Ime Udoka's full trust this season but has begun to see an uptick in minutes of late, capped off by 37 minutes — and a starting nod — against the Heat on Saturday. While we can't necessarily count on that same level of opportunity, I expect Sheppard to earn another start, and he should have a good chance to clear 30 minutes against a Bulls team that ranks in the bottom-10 in the NBA in assists allowed. Chicago's defensive numbers look better of late, but the Bulls are still a bottom-seven defense on the season and are playing at the fastest pace in the league over the last two weeks.

Los Angeles Lakers -1.5 (-112) at Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:25 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: This line is a little suspicious to me. We have the Lakers, who are the hottest team in the league and looking to extend their win streak to 10 games, and the Pistons, who are without their MVP candidate. Sure, the game is in Detroit, but it's not like Los Angeles has been slouching on the road this season, posting a 23-13 away record. Marcus Smart (ankle) and Rui Hachimura (calf) will be out for the red-hot Lakers, but Isaiah Stewart (calf) and Marcus Sasser (hip) will join Cade Cunningham (lung) on the sidelines for the Pistons, so both teams' depth will be tested. With Luka, LeBron and Austin Reaves healthy, I think the Lakers have enough clutch shotmaking to win a tight one on the road and continue their winning ways.