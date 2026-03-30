Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30

Find the best NBA bets for Monday, March 30, including picks on Victor Wembanyama's blocks + steals, Stephon Castle's PRA and Oso Ighodaro's rebounds.
March 30, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 30
March 30, 2026
NBA Picks
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Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 30)

Victor Wembanyama over 4.5 blocks + steals (-124) vs. Chicago Bulls

DraftKings, 5:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: We have significant blowout risk, as usual, when the Spurs are involved, but this is a prop I'm still willing to play. Wembanyama has gone over this number on blocks alone in three of the last four games and went for six BLK+STL in his lone previous matchup with Chicago. Meanwhile, the Bulls are the NBA's most-blocked team — and they rank in the bottom 5 in steals allowed — over the last 10 games.

Stephon Castle over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) vs. Chicago Bulls

BetMGM, 4:12 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Chicago is healthier lately but remains one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most points, seventh-most assists and 10th-most rebounds per 48 minutes. They particularly struggle against athletic wings/guards like Castle, who don't need to hit threes to make an impact. In March, he's averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes. In one prior game against Chicago, he posted 19/5/11 in 32 minutes.

Oso Ighodaro over 7.5 rebounds (+115) at Memphis Grizzlies

BetRivers, 4:22 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This is a relatively high mark for Ighodaro, who is averaging 7.2 rebounds across his past six games. But I like that we're getting plus money against the worst rebounding team in the NBA. Per 48 minutes across the past 10 games, the Grizzlies are allowing 52.4 rebounds to opponents.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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