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Looking for the best bets for Monday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, March 30)

Victor Wembanyama over 4.5 blocks + steals (-124) vs. Chicago Bulls

DraftKings, 5:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: We have significant blowout risk, as usual, when the Spurs are involved, but this is a prop I'm still willing to play. Wembanyama has gone over this number on blocks alone in three of the last four games and went for six BLK+STL in his lone previous matchup with Chicago. Meanwhile, the Bulls are the NBA's most-blocked team — and they rank in the bottom 5 in steals allowed — over the last 10 games.

Stephon Castle over 29.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) vs. Chicago Bulls

BetMGM, 4:12 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Chicago is healthier lately but remains one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the third-most points, seventh-most assists and 10th-most rebounds per 48 minutes. They particularly struggle against athletic wings/guards like Castle, who don't need to hit threes to make an impact. In March, he's averaging 16.4 points, 8.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 29.2 minutes. In one prior game against Chicago, he posted 19/5/11 in 32 minutes.

Oso Ighodaro over 7.5 rebounds (+115) at Memphis Grizzlies

BetRivers, 4:22 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This is a relatively high mark for Ighodaro, who is averaging 7.2 rebounds across his past six games. But I like that we're getting plus money against the worst rebounding team in the NBA. Per 48 minutes across the past 10 games, the Grizzlies are allowing 52.4 rebounds to opponents.