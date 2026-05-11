Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 11

RotoWire's experts share their best NBA bets for Monday, May 11, with player prop picks on LeBron James (Lakers vs. Thunder) and Donovan Mitchell.
Updated on May 11, 2026 5:07PM EST
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 11
Updated on May 11, 2026 5:07PM EST
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 11)

LeBron James under 7.5 assists (-115) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

BetMGM, 4:47 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Maybe this is too simplistic, but I don't think LeBron can afford to rely on his teammates anymore. If the Lakers are going down -- I assume they are -- then they have to go down swinging with LeBron taking a ton of shots. He's averaging 6.7 assists in this series so far.

Donovan Mitchell over 32 points + rebounds (-120) vs. Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:37 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Cavaliers are favored at home for Monday's Game 4, and if they win, they'll even the series at 2 before heading to Detroit for a decisive Game 5. Mitchell has dropped 30 points in two straight appearances, and he's been more productive on the boards than as a distributor recently, averaging 5.7 rebounds compared to 2.9 assists over his past nine appearances. Three of Mitchell's four 30-point games this postseason have come at home, and he's clearly more comfortable in Cleveland, shooting 51 percent at home compared to 40 percent on the road.

Cason Wallace over 1.5 steals (+134) at Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings, 5:05 PM ET

Nick Whalen: I gave this out on Prop Points (weekdays, 1-2pm ET on VSiN) earlier today at +173, and it's been hammered down to +134. But I still think there's value here on a prop that was even money for Game 1 of this series. Wallace, who led the NBA in steals this season, went over in Game 1 before posting 1 steal apiece in Games 2 and 3. Defensive props can be fluky, but I'll count on the Lakers continuing to turn the ball over at a high rate (18.6 per game for the series).

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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