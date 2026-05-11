RotoWire's experts share their best NBA bets for Monday, May 11, with player prop picks on LeBron James (Lakers vs. Thunder) and Donovan Mitchell.

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 11)

LeBron James under 7.5 assists (-115) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

BetMGM, 4:47 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Maybe this is too simplistic, but I don't think LeBron can afford to rely on his teammates anymore. If the Lakers are going down -- I assume they are -- then they have to go down swinging with LeBron taking a ton of shots. He's averaging 6.7 assists in this series so far.

Donovan Mitchell over 32 points + rebounds (-120) vs. Detroit Pistons

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:37 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Cavaliers are favored at home for Monday's Game 4, and if they win, they'll even the series at 2 before heading to Detroit for a decisive Game 5. Mitchell has dropped 30 points in two straight appearances, and he's been more productive on the boards than as a distributor recently, averaging 5.7 rebounds compared to 2.9 assists over his past nine appearances. Three of Mitchell's four 30-point games this postseason have come at home, and he's clearly more comfortable in Cleveland, shooting 51 percent at home compared to 40 percent on the road.

Cason Wallace over 1.5 steals (+134) at Los Angeles Lakers

DraftKings, 5:05 PM ET

Nick Whalen: I gave this out on Prop Points (weekdays, 1-2pm ET on VSiN) earlier today at +173, and it's been hammered down to +134. But I still think there's value here on a prop that was even money for Game 1 of this series. Wallace, who led the NBA in steals this season, went over in Game 1 before posting 1 steal apiece in Games 2 and 3. Defensive props can be fluky, but I'll count on the Lakers continuing to turn the ball over at a high rate (18.6 per game for the series).