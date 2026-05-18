RotoWire's best NBA bets for Monday, May 18. Expert picks and player props on Holmgren, Mitchell and Caruso in Thunder vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 1.

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 18)

Chet Holmgren under 15.5 points (-117) vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings, 2:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Holmgren has enjoyed a strong postseason thus far, averaging 18.6 points per game during the Thunder's eight-game winning streak. But we have to take into account the regular-season sample against San Antonio, who defended Holmgren — and OKC as a whole — better than just about anyone. Holmgren played in four of five regular-season matchups but scored just 42 total points on 31 shots in those four games — that's less than 8 field-goal attempts per game.

Ajay Mitchell over 11.5 points (-123) vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:26 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Jalen Williams is reportedly returning to the Thunder's starting lineup for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but I have my reservations about how productive he'll actually be. Williams has battled injuries all season, playing 30 or more minutes only 14 times in 35 total appearances. If Williams isn't performing like the All-NBA player he is, the Thunder will need Mitchell to continue providing elite offense as a secondary option. Mitchell has scored in double figures in seven straight, including at least 20 in four of his past five appearances.

Alex Caruso over 1.5 made threes (+117) vs. San Antonio Spurs

BetRivers, 5:28 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Starting with Game 2 against the Suns, Caruso has averaged 1.9 made threes on 39.4 3P% -- seeing 20+ minutes in each contest. During the regular season, Caruso took 5.7 threes per game against the Spurs. That was the second most attempts against any team he faced at least three times.