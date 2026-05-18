Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 18

RotoWire's best NBA bets for Monday, May 18. Expert picks and player props on Holmgren, Mitchell and Caruso in Thunder vs. Spurs Western Conference Finals Game 1.
May 18, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 18
May 18, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 18)

Chet Holmgren under 15.5 points (-117) vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings, 2:55 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Holmgren has enjoyed a strong postseason thus far, averaging 18.6 points per game during the Thunder's eight-game winning streak. But we have to take into account the regular-season sample against San Antonio, who defended Holmgren — and OKC as a whole — better than just about anyone. Holmgren played in four of five regular-season matchups but scored just 42 total points on 31 shots in those four games — that's less than 8 field-goal attempts per game.

Ajay Mitchell over 11.5 points (-123) vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 4:26 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Jalen Williams is reportedly returning to the Thunder's starting lineup for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, but I have my reservations about how productive he'll actually be. Williams has battled injuries all season, playing 30 or more minutes only 14 times in 35 total appearances. If Williams isn't performing like the All-NBA player he is, the Thunder will need Mitchell to continue providing elite offense as a secondary option. Mitchell has scored in double figures in seven straight, including at least 20 in four of his past five appearances. 

Alex Caruso over 1.5 made threes (+117) vs. San Antonio Spurs

BetRivers, 5:28 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Starting with Game 2 against the Suns, Caruso has averaged 1.9 made threes on 39.4 3P% -- seeing 20+ minutes in each contest. During the regular season, Caruso took 5.7 threes per game against the Spurs. That was the second most attempts against any team he faced at least three times.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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