Get RotoWire's best NBA bets for Monday, May 25. Our analysts share top picks for tonight's slate, including a Knicks moneyline play at Cleveland and an Evan Mobley P+A prop.

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 25)

New York Knicks moneyline (-135) at Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook , 3:38 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: The Cavaliers were in control of Game 1 before letting a huge lead slip away in the second half. Since then, they've seemed lethargic, evidenced by the abysmal defense late in Game 3 when Jalen Brunson was just gifted a free layup in transition even though all five Cavaliers were back on defense. Kenny Atkinson then had the audacity to say his team should actually be leading the series based on "analytics." I don't know what numbers Kenny is looking at, but his team is losing the rebounding battle, turning the ball over more and shooting significantly worse from the field in all three categories. Sure, in an 82-game regular-season, those numbers may even out over time, but when you're facing a 0-3 hole, you can't just count on "finding it." The Knicks have been red-hot, and sure, maybe they want to clinch at home, but I think everyone in New York knows that getting a significant rest advantage over the Western Conference representative is the Knicks' best chance at actually hoisting the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Evan Mobley over 19.5 points + assists (-130) vs. New York Knicks

PointsBet, 5:31 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Mobley exploded for 26 P+A in Game 3 (24/6/2) after quieter 18 and 17 totals to open the series — a clear trend up as Cleveland's offense has flowed through him with Mitchell laboring and Harden shooting 41% in the series. He's logged 36+ minutes every game, is a focal point on rolls and short-roll passing (3.6 APG in playoffs), and faces elimination at home. The Knicks have no rim-protecting answer outside Towns, and Atkinson hinted at lineup tweaks that could funnel more touches to Mobley.