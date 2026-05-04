Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 4

Expert NBA best bets for Monday's conference semifinals Game 1 doubleheader. Top picks including Knicks spread, an OG Anunoby points prop and a Rudy Gobert under.
May 4, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, May 4
May 4, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 4)

New York Knicks -7.5 (-108) versus Philadelphia 76ers 

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:28 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: In my opinion, this series should be closer to a pick'em, but I understand why the Knicks are strong favorites (-270). New York played arguably its best all-around games of the season to close out the first-round series against the Hawks, who made things interesting early on. However, the Knicks have been prone to duds since this core came together, and I'm expecting at least one horrendous team outing in this series, but that won't happen in Game 1. The Knicks will be well rested, haven't played since last Tuesday, and can feed off the home crowd to jump out to an early lead. On the flip side, the 76ers are due for a letdown after an emotional comeback against an opponent they've struggled against in the playoffs for decades. Plus, after a grueling and taxing seven-game series, they received only one night off. All signs point to a big win for New York on Monday.

OG Anunoby over 16.5 points (-120) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings, 2:24 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Anunoby is coming off of a standout series against Atlanta in which he went over this number in five of six games, including a pair of 29-point efforts. We can't expect him to shoot 61% from the field and 57% from three again, but the volume and minutes will be there, while Philly should primarily focus on limiting Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. In Round 1 against Boston, the Sixers allowed more than 22 "wide open" three-point attempts per game. With that in mind, I don't mind targeting Anunoby 3+ threes in Game 1 at plus money, as well.

Rudy Gobert under 9.5 points (-125) at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 3:41 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Gobert averaged just 5.0 points in his two regular-season appearances against the Spurs. San Antonio had no issues containing Donovan Clingan in the pick-and-roll or off cuts from the dunker's spot when Victor Wembanyama was on the floor. I expect that to be the case again here against Gobert.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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