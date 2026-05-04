Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, May 4)

New York Knicks -7.5 (-108) versus Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:28 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: In my opinion, this series should be closer to a pick'em, but I understand why the Knicks are strong favorites (-270). New York played arguably its best all-around games of the season to close out the first-round series against the Hawks, who made things interesting early on. However, the Knicks have been prone to duds since this core came together, and I'm expecting at least one horrendous team outing in this series, but that won't happen in Game 1. The Knicks will be well rested, haven't played since last Tuesday, and can feed off the home crowd to jump out to an early lead. On the flip side, the 76ers are due for a letdown after an emotional comeback against an opponent they've struggled against in the playoffs for decades. Plus, after a grueling and taxing seven-game series, they received only one night off. All signs point to a big win for New York on Monday.

OG Anunoby over 16.5 points (-120) vs. Philadelphia 76ers

DraftKings, 2:24 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Anunoby is coming off of a standout series against Atlanta in which he went over this number in five of six games, including a pair of 29-point efforts. We can't expect him to shoot 61% from the field and 57% from three again, but the volume and minutes will be there, while Philly should primarily focus on limiting Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns. In Round 1 against Boston, the Sixers allowed more than 22 "wide open" three-point attempts per game. With that in mind, I don't mind targeting Anunoby 3+ threes in Game 1 at plus money, as well.

Rudy Gobert under 9.5 points (-125) at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 3:41 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Gobert averaged just 5.0 points in his two regular-season appearances against the Spurs. San Antonio had no issues containing Donovan Clingan in the pick-and-roll or off cuts from the dunker's spot when Victor Wembanyama was on the floor. I expect that to be the case again here against Gobert.