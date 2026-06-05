Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 2

Expert NBA betting picks for Friday, June 5 from RotoWire, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Dylan Harper player props in the Spurs vs. Knicks game.
June 5, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 2
June 5, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, June 5)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 10.5 rebounds (-130) at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 5:20 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Towns had 12 rebounds in Game 1, crashing the offensive boards (4) and running to the defensive glass even when guarding Victor Wembanyama on the perimeter. He has the occasional dud, but is still averaging 12.6 rebounds per 36 minutes in the playoffs -- his standard average being brought down by low-minute blowout wins.

Dylan Harper Over 8.5 Points (-122) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Harper scored 12 first-half points in Game 1, attacking Brunson in transition off Knicks' misses or makes. Despite rocky shooting, the Spurs were in control for most of the contest, capitalizing on those fast-break situations, but they fell apart in clutch time, failing to score while Brunson propelled an 11-point swing. I'm confident Wemby will play better offensively in Game 2, but it looks like Fox's ongoing ankle issue is going to severely limit his overall impact. With Fox banged up and the Spurs looking for more consistent offense, Mitch Johnson may have to trust the rookie more, especially if he's able to exploit Brunson defensively again.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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