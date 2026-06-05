Expert NBA betting picks for Friday, June 5 from RotoWire, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Dylan Harper player props in the Spurs vs. Knicks game.

Looking for the best bets for Friday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Friday, June 5)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 10.5 rebounds (-130) at San Antonio Spurs

BetMGM, 5:20 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Towns had 12 rebounds in Game 1, crashing the offensive boards (4) and running to the defensive glass even when guarding Victor Wembanyama on the perimeter. He has the occasional dud, but is still averaging 12.6 rebounds per 36 minutes in the playoffs -- his standard average being brought down by low-minute blowout wins.

Dylan Harper Over 8.5 Points (-122) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:25 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Harper scored 12 first-half points in Game 1, attacking Brunson in transition off Knicks' misses or makes. Despite rocky shooting, the Spurs were in control for most of the contest, capitalizing on those fast-break situations, but they fell apart in clutch time, failing to score while Brunson propelled an 11-point swing. I'm confident Wemby will play better offensively in Game 2, but it looks like Fox's ongoing ankle issue is going to severely limit his overall impact. With Fox banged up and the Spurs looking for more consistent offense, Mitch Johnson may have to trust the rookie more, especially if he's able to exploit Brunson defensively again.