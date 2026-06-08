Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 3

Find RotoWire's top NBA bets for Monday, June 8, with expert picks and player props for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup, featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Julian Champagnie.
June 8, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for NBA Finals Game 3
June 8, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Monday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Monday, June 8)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 33.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Caesars, 4:42 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Through two games in this series, Towns is averaging 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists (36 PRA). You could make the argument he's shooting above his head (56/43/100), but he's not forcing looks. I also don't see what's unsustainable about his rebounding or passing. He's as crucial to what the Knicks are doing as Jalen Brunson is at this point.

Julian Champagnie 3+ Made Three-Pointers (+103) at New York Knicks

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Champagnie scored at least 10 points, averaging 17 a night, over four games prior to an eight-point dud in Game 2. He attempted only six shots, which marked his fewest since Game 2 against Minnesota and tied his postseason low. Champagnie has been a key floor spacer and scorer for San Antonio all season long, and he'll need to be more aggressive if the Spurs hope to get on the board in Game 3. He's made multiple three-pointers in five straight games, averaging 3.8 a contest. Through 20 postseason games, he's shooting nearly seven triples a night, hitting them at a 40-percent clip.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
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