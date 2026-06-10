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Best NBA Bets Today (Wednesday, June 10)

Jalen Brunson 30+ Points (+123) vs. San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:47 AM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Brunson has attempted 81 shots through three games of the NBA Finals, scoring at least 30 points twice, including in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. The All-Star guard has scored more than 30 points five times during the postseason, with four of those performances coming at home. He's shooting only 37 percent from the field against the Spurs defense, which also put the clamps on SGA in the WCF, but the two-time MVP was much better at home, scoring at least 30 points in three of the four games in OKC. I'm expecting a similar trend with Brunson, who should let it fly 25+ times in Game 4 and is due for some positive regression. He's attempted at least 25 shots 17 times this season, averaging 34.1 points per game during those contests.

Devin Vassell over 2.5 threes (+142) at New York Knicks

FanDuel, 4:30 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is a very juicy number being offered on a number Vassell has gone over in each of the last two games. He did take only four threes in Game 3, but the larger sample strongly suggests he'll likely see more volume in Game 4. Dating back to Game 1 of the Spurs' second-round series against Minnesota, Vassell has taken at least six threes in 13 of the last 16 games.