Looking for the best bets for Wednesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, June 13)

Knicks to cover +4.5 spread, -105

HardRock, 9:30 AM CT

The Knicks have a 3-1 lead in the 2026 NBA Finals, and in their lone defeat, they covered the 4.5-point spread following a 115-111 win. Considering that the last three games have been decided by four points or less, don't be surprised if this ends up being another tight affair. The Spurs certainly own enough quality to force a Game 6 and a return to Madison Square Garden, but the Knicks could stay within range and cover this tight spread. So far in the series, the Knicks are averaging 107.0 points per game and the Spurs, 105.0.

Stephon Castle over 15.5 points, +100

DraftKings, 9:30 AM CT

Getting plus-money odds on Castle's point tally is massive. The second-year guard was limited to just 13 points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT) in the Game 4 loss, but he should be far more aggressive since the Spurs have their backs against the wall in Game 5. Castle has cleared this line in two of the four games in the series and is averaging 16.8 points per game in the Finals. Castle has also scored at least 15 points in eight of his 11 home games in the current playoff run.

Victor Wembanyama over 27.5 points, -120

BetMGM, 9:30 AM CT

Wembanyama missed two clutch free throws in the fourth quarter of Game 4, and even though he's committed a few blunders throughout the series, he remains the Spurs' go-to option on offense. The star big man has cleared the 27.5-point line in two of four games in the series, but overall, he's averaging 27.8 points per game despite shooting 43.5 percent from the floor and 78.4 percent from the line. Wembanyama is one of several San Antonio players who should be more aggressive on offense if they want to force a Game 6.

Josh Hart over 8.5 rebounds, -111

DraftKings, 9:30 AM CT

Hart is probably the best rebounding forward in the NBA, and he's made his presence felt on the glass not only in the Finals, but throughout the entire playoff run. The veteran forward has grabbed at least eight boards in three games of this series and is averaging 9.5 rebounds per contest in the Finals. The 8.5-rebound line certainly looks within his reach, especially since he's averaged 8.8 boards per contest in the entire playoff run.