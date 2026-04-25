Looking for the best bets for Saturday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, April 25)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker under 29.5 points + assists, -128 @ FanDuel

There's no question that the Suns are massive underdogs in the series against the Thunder, as evidenced by the blowout losses in Games 1 and 2 of the series, and things aren't expected to change in Game 3. Booker will continue to be the Suns' main scoring weapon, but his results have been underwhelming thus far. He went for 23 points and two assists in Game 1, and he finished with 22 points and four dimes in Game 2 on Wednesday. Booker is shooting 48.4 percent from the floor so far in the series, but he's had a hard time dealing with the Thunder's suffocating defense, as he's had more turnovers (eight) than assists (six). Playing at home shouldn't change things too much, as the Thunder will continue applying suffocating pressure on both Booker and Jalen Green. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising if Booker hits the under once again. He has fallen below this line of 28.5 P+A in the previous two games of the series.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Nickeil Alexander-Walker over 3.5 three-pointers, +115 @ BetMGM

The Hawks hold a 2-1 lead in the first-round series against the Knicks, and they have the chance to go up 3-1 with another win in Atlanta. One player who has been a bit underwhelming so far has been Alexander-Walker, who was a star for Atlanta in the regular season but hasn't looked at his best in the playoffs. Alexander-Walker is averaging 13.3 points per game in the first three games of the series, shooting just 31.7 percent from the floor and 40 percent from three-point range. Strictly when it comes to his shooting beyond the arc, Alexander-Walker has drained at least two treys in each game while averaging 6.7 attempts per contest. He shot 39.9 percent on 8.1 attempts from three in the regular season, so he might be on the verge of clearing this line, especially as he has made three three-pointers in two of the three games in the series.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards over 26.5 points, -120 @ DraftKings

The Timberwolves enter Saturday's slate holding a 2-1 lead in the series after coming out on top in the last two contests, and they have a golden chance to grab a 3-1 advantage in the series in front of their fans Saturday. If Minnesota is going to come out on top, expect Edwards to have a big game. The superstar guard has been inconsistent so far in this series, and he's clearly not 100 percent healthy since he's been a regular name in the team's injury report. However, at some point, he should snap his shooting woes. Through the first three games of the series, Edwards is averaging 23.0 points per game and shooting 39 percent from the floor. However, he's also averaging 19.7 field-goal attempts per contest. Considering his volume, a positive regression to his regular-season numbers (28.8 points per game on 20.2 shots per game) would be enough to cross this line. Edwards has hit this mark in just one of the three games of the series and posted 17 points (6-15 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Game 3 on Thursday.