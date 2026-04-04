Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, April 4)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray over 24.5 points, -120 @ BetMGM

Murray has had several excellent scoring performances in the past, but his 37-point effort against the Jazz on Wednesday was one of his top-10 scoring performances of the campaign. The star floor general has cleared the 30-point mark in three of his last four games, and he holds such an important role on offense in Denver's scheme that even when he has a down game, he still manages to hover around the 20-point mark.

The Spurs are among the toughest defenses in the league, and the individual matchup against De'Aaron Fox is far from ideal, but Murray has been on such a sizzling streak that it's hard to overlook what he's done of late. Murray has averaged 26.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game in 17 appearances since the beginning of March, and that's an impressive stat line considering he operates as the Nuggets' No. 2 option on offense behind Nikola Jokic.

Detroit Pistons vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Jalen Duren over 34.5 points + rebounds, -123 @ DraftKings

Duren has been forced to play as the Pistons' go-to option on offense in the absence of Cade Cunningham (lung) in recent weeks, but the All-Star big man has managed to step his game up when called upon for duty. Duren tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 6-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Timberwolves, and he outplayed Rudy Gobert, who's one of the best defensive big men in the league.

The matchup against Joel Embiid (knee) and potentially Andre Drummond isn't easy by any means, but Duren has looked utterly dominant lately. He has cleared this line of at least 35 points + rebounds in four of his last five games. Furthermore, he's averaging 24.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per contest over his last 10 appearances.

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat: Bam Adebayo over 39.5 points + rebounds + assists, -110 @ BetRivers

The last time the Heat faced the Wizards, Adebayo delivered the second-highest scoring performance in NBA history by tallying 83 points (20-43 FG, 7-22 3Pt, 36-43 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks in 42 minutes. Asking him to repeat those numbers would be unrealistic, but don't be surprised if Adebayo is once again the go-to option for the Heat against a frontcourt that will be depleted.

Given how involved Adebayo tends to be offensively -- both as a scorer and playmaker—and knowing the physical advantage he'll have against an inexperienced Washington frontcourt, all signs point to Adebayo being able to fill the stat sheet once again in a game the Heat should dominate with ease.