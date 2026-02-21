Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 21

Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, Feb. 21)

Detroit Pistons vs. Chicago Bulls: Cade Cunningham to score over 25.5 points, -106 @ DraftKings

Cunningham torched the New York Knicks with an MVP-level performance Thursday, tallying 42 points (17-34 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 38 minutes. The star floor general is reportedly fully healthy, so the line of 25.5 points looks a bit low considering the opponent they'll be facing. With the Pistons potentially cruising to an easy win, this line of 25.5 points suggests Cunningham might not play too much in the event of a blowout. Strictly looking at what the line brings, Cunningham has scored 26 or more points in his last three games and in five of his seven appearances since the beginning of February. All signs point to Cunningham surpassing this line with relative ease.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat: Norman Powell over 2.5 three-pointers, -135 @ BetMGM

Powell is one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, and it wouldn't be surprising if he thrives against the Grizzlies, who are widely expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA after the All-Star break. Powell scored 15 points but went 2-for-8 from three-point range in the win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, but Powell should handle a regular workload in the second leg of a back-to-back set. He's made at least two threes in each of his last six appearances, a stretch where he's gone 16-for-46 from deep, but the floor is there to make him hover around this line easily. Powell is having an excellent season as a shooter, making 39.3 percent of his three-point attempts in 2025-26 while averaging 2.9 threes made per game.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama over 35.5 points + rebounds, -110 @ FanDuel

Wembanyama should thrive in a favorable matchup against a depleted Kings team that won't have Domantas Sabonis, who underwent season-ending knee surgery earlier this month, under center. This means the Kings' depth at center consists of Maxime Raynaud, Drew Eubanks and Precious Achiuwa, so Wembanyama should have a clear path toward posting an impressive stat line here. The Frenchman produced 17 points (7-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and one steal across 25 minutes during Thursday's 121-94 win over the Suns. He has cleared this line of at least 36 points + rebounds in four of his last six games, and with a favorable matchup on tap, he could do so again Saturday.