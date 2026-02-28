Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, Feb. 28)

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors: Luka Doncic over 30.5 points, -114 @ FanDuel

Doncic is coming off a 41-point performance in 39 minutes in a 113-110 loss to the Suns on Thursday, adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals across the board. He was coming off two games in which he failed to clear the 25-point mark, but for the most part, Doncic has routinely hovered around the 30-point threshold. He's averaging 31.5 points per game in four contests since returning from a four-game absence due to a calf problem, but the consistency has been remarkable. Since the beginning of January, Doncic has appeared in 22 games, averaging 31.8 points, 7.3 boards and 8.5 assists per game while shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 39.7 percent from three-point range. He's played just once against the Warriors this season -- it was an Oct. 21 matchup in which he posted 43 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

Toronto Raptors vs. Washington Wizards: Brandon Ingram over 21.5 points, -122 @ BetRivers

The Raptors are heavy favorites to win this game against a depleted Wizards team, and Ingram should play a prominent role on offense in this contest. The star forward is coming off a 20-point performance in the loss to the Spurs on Wednesday and has been able to hover around the 20-point mark of late, hitting that line in three of his last four appearances. That should bode well for his chances of clearing this line. Furthermore, Ingram is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game since the beginning of February, shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 40.5 percent from three-point range. The matchup against the Wizards is extremely favorable for Ingram, as Washington has posted the fifth-worst defensive rating in the NBA over the last 10 games (119.6), setting the stage for a strong showing.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Utah Jazz: Kyle Filipowski under 8.5 rebounds, -126 @ DraftKings

Filipowski has started the last four games for the Jazz and should remain as the starting center due to the team's lack of frontcourt depth -- Walker Kessler (shoulder), Jaren Jackson (knee) and Jusuf Nurkic (nose) are all out for the rest of the season, while Lauri Markkanen (hip) is also out Saturday. Filipowski is averaging 8.1 rebounds per game when deployed in a starting role this season, and he's had 16 games with nine or more boards. The Pelicans have an imposing frontcourt of Zion Williamson and Derik Queen, so Filipowski will probably be at a disadvantage in most of the rebound battles. Thus, it wouldn't be surprising if he goes below the line of 8.5 boards for a fourth consecutive game -- and for the fourth time in his last five outings.