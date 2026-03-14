Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, March 14)

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Jamal Murray over 26.5 points, -117 @ DraftKings

Murray and the Nuggets will face Luka Doncic and the Lakers in a true heavyweight matchup between two Western Conference contenders. The Nuggets are expected to win this game, though, and if that happens, expect Murray to deliver an impressive scoring performance. Even though most of the attention will go toward Nikola Jokic, it's worth noting that Murray has been outstanding of late, having scored 28 or more points in four of his last six appearances. Even though Murray is carrying a probable tag due to an ankle problem, he's expected to suit up and handle his regular workload. He's averaging 29.2 points per game over that six-game stretch, and is also putting up a robust line of 25.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 5.2 assists per contest since the All-Star break.

Charlotte Hornets vs. San Antonio Spurs: LaMelo Ball over 3.5 three-pointers, +107 @ Ceasars

Ball is coming off a 30-point, six-rebound, five-assist performance in the win over the Kings on Wednesday, March 11 -- a game in which he also went 6-for-13 from three-point range. The star guard has been locked in from deep of late, making four or more threes in five of his last six games despite shooting just 35.7 percent from beyond the arc over that span. Thus, if Ball is going to clear this line, it would be based on volume rather than efficiency, as the star floor general has attempted double-digit threes five times over that six-game stretch as well. Shooting 36.4 percent from deep on 9.7 attempts per game this season, Ball's body of work throughout the season should be good enough to believe he's likely to hover around this proposed line.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 37.5 points + rebounds, -115 @ BetMGM

Antetokounmpo is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Hawks due to a calf injury, but if he suits up, he shouldn't have problems delivering a loaded line. The star forward, who has been ramping up his workload since returning from a 15-game absence due to another calf problem, is averaging 24.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his five outings since returning to the hardwood. The line of 37.5 points + rebounds might look a bit high, but Antetokounmpo has had at least 36 points + rebounds in two of his last three games. If he's healthy enough to carry his regular workload, Antetokounmpo should hover around that line with ease.