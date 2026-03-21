Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, March 21)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Washington Wizards: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 28.5 points, -108 @ FanDuel

The Wizards have the worst defensive rating in the NBA (120.5), and they have also posted the third-worst defensive rating in The Association post All-Star Game (121.0), surpassing only the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers. In short -- the Wizards are not very good defensively, and they should be in line for a tough matchup against a Thunder offense that, even though is far from being the best in terms of efficiency, still features an absolutely dominant scorer in Gilgeous-Alexander.

The star guard, who looks well on his way to win a second consecutive MVP award, is averaging 29.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.7 assists per game since the All-Star break. He has reached the 30-point mark in three of his last five games, and from a matchup-based perspective, this is promising for SGA. The lone scenario in which Gilgeous-Alexander might not hit this line is if he doesn't play much in what figures to be a blowout win for OKC.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz: VJ Edgecombe over 22.5 points, -104 @ DraftKings

The 76ers have been decimated on offense lately and will be without the star trio of Joel Embiid (oblique), Paul George (suspension) and Tyrese Maxey (finger) once again for a favorable matchup against the Jazz on Saturday. In other words, look for Edgecombe to carry the team on offense once again. The rookie out of Baylor delivered a career-high 38 points (16-28 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), while also adding seven rebounds, 11 assists and two steals, over 39 minutes during Thursday's 139-118 victory over the Kings.

Edgecombe is averaging 17.6 points per game since the beginning of March. Even though he's reached the 23-point mark just twice since the beginning of the month, the increased upside and usage rate that comes from being without the other star players suggest Edgecombe should be in line for a prolific outing, especially against a Utah team that features the second-worst defensive rating in the NBA this season (120.4).

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Charlotte Hornets: Coby White over 1.5 three-pointers, -107 @ BetRivers

White has been a nice addition to the Hornets' offensive scheme due to his ability to play at a high pace while being able to hit three-pointers with ease. The veteran guard, who's slated to become a free agent in the summer, has been on a roll lately with two or more threes in each of his last four games. He went 5-for-8 from deep in the win over the Magic on Thursday and is hitting 38.1 percent of his 6.0 long-range attempts per game since the beginning of March.

Even though playing off the bench limits White's upside a bit, he's averaging 20.9 minutes per game this month, which has resulted in him averaging 16.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. Given his recent performances and impressive scoring prowess, this looks like a solid line for White, especially considering he's drained at least one three-pointer in all but one of his 10 appearances since making his Charlotte debut on Feb. 24.