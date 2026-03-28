Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, March 28)

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Under 222.5 total points, -110 @ BetMGM

Normally, this game would have had a strong chance of hitting the over had both teams been at full strength. However, that's far from being the case. The Timberwolves will be without Anthony Edwards (knee), Ayo Dosunmu (calf) and Jaden McDaniels (knee), while the Pistons will be without Cade Cunningham (chest) and Isaiah Stewart (calf) while also seeing several other players being questionable. Julius Randle has struggled when he's had to carry the scoring load for the Timberwolves of late, and both teams are considered above-average units defensively. Plus, both are in the running for postseason seeding, with the Pistons aiming to lock the No. 1 seed in the East while the Timberwolves want to earn home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. With a playoff-like atmosphere expected in Minnesota, don't be surprised if this game hits the under.

Chicago Bulls vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Matas Buzelis over 26.5 points + rebounds, -118 @ FanDuel

Buzelis is one of the best young players in the NBA, and the second-year forward is coming off a solid performance in the loss to the Thunder on Friday -- he finished the game with 15 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 34 minutes. Buzelis seems to have taken a premium role on offense after the trade deadline and should be considered as the Bulls' No. 2 option behind Josh Giddey. To note, he has scored at least 15 points in all but two of his 12 outings since the beginning of March and is averaging 19.7 points per game since the All-Star break. Considering he's also averaging 6.9 rebounds per game since the beginning of the month, and that he's grabbed at least seven rebounds in five of his last seven games, this looks like a solid line for Buzelis in a favorable matchup against a depleted Grizzlies team.

Utah Jazz vs. Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker over 25.5 points, -123 @ DraftKings

Booker is one of the premier scoring threats in the NBA, and he'll have the advantage of playing against a Jazz defense that not only ranks near the bottom of The Association in Defensive Rating (29th, 120.7) but is also playing on the second leg of a back-to-back set. Booker is coming off a 22-point performance in the loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday, March 24, so he's had plenty of time to rest, which should also be a factor considering the Jazz's tight schedule in recent days. The recent numbers aren't encouraging, as Booker has failed to surpass the 25-point mark in his last four games, but he's scored at least 34 points in the two games he's played against the Jazz this season. Don't expect that to change here, as the star guard is primed for a bounce-back performance against one of the worst defenses in the NBA.