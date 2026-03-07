Looking for the best bets for Saturday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, March 7)

Utah Jazz vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo over 35.5 points + rebounds, -125 @ Hard Rock

Antetokounmpo seems to have left his injury woes in the rear view, and the star forward should be in line for a profitable matchup Saturday against a Jazz team that ranks dead last in Defensive Rating this season (120.6). Antetokounmpo contributed 24 points, five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Wednesday's 131-113 loss to the Hawks, and he previously tallied 19 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes during Monday's 108-81 loss to Boston. He's been hovering around the mark of 30 points + rebounds in both contests, but Atlanta and Boston are better teams than Utah. If there's going to be one game in which Antetokounmpo should bounce back and deliver a monster line, this is the one. For what it's worth, in two outings since the extended absence, Antetokounmpo has totaled 43 points, 16 rebounds and six assists in 51 minutes. If he gets enough playing time in this one, he should have a strong shot at reaching this line.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Clippers to cover -6.5 spread, 105 @ BetMGM

The Grizzlies rank 19th in Defensive Rating this season (115.6), and they have the exact same figure after the All-Star break, but ranking 21st. Things haven't been good for them of late, and since they're basically tanking and rebuilding for the final weeks of the regular season, that trend shouldn't change any time soon. Meanwhile, the Clippers have a net rating of +0.3 opposed to the Grizzlies' -2.2 since the break, meaning they've been slightly better when looking at the advanced metrics. The Clippers have won three of their last four, with the lone defeat coming against the San Antonio Spurs the last time out, and they covered the 6.5-point spread in each of those wins. As for the Grizzlies, they're on a seven-game losing skid while failing to cover the +6.5 spread each time. Don't be surprised if the Clippers cruise to an easy win here.

Golden State Warriors vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Gui Santos over 12.5 points, -102 @ FanDuel

Santos has been one of the bright spots for a Warriors team that has been forced to play without Stephen Curry (knee) and Jimmy Butler (OFS - ACL) for the last few weeks. The Brazilian, who signed a three-year, $15 million extension on Feb. 28, has been playing very well for the Warriors of late. He has scored in double digits in his last six starts since the All-Star break while averaging 14.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in that span. Furthermore, regardless of whether he starts or not, Santos has scored over 12.5 points in 12 of his last 14 appearances overall. He seems like a good bet to continue producing, especially since he has a sizable role on offense with the team as depleted as it is right now.