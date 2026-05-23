Looking for the best bets for Saturday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, May 23)

Knicks to win, +114 @ FanDuel

The Knicks were on the verge of losing Game 1, but a historic fourth-quarter comeback fueled an overtime win before they cruised to a comfortable victory in Game 2. The Cavaliers have been impressive at home and boast a 6-1 record at Rocket Arena in the current playoff run, but it's hard to bet against the Knicks right now. New York hasn't lost a game since April 23, when they lost 109-108 to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of the first-round series, and their offensive adjustments centered around Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson have been effective. Even though the Knicks are listed as the underdogs here, and knowing the Cavaliers have looked dangerous at home, New York's momentum and Cleveland's tired legs are factors too big to ignore. Back the Knicks to grab a 3-0 series lead this Saturday.

Under 214.5 total points, -110 @ DraftKings

If we're only counting regulation and excluding the Game 1 overtime, then the first two games of the series have hit the under in points. Don't expect that to change in Game 3. Even though the Cavaliers have been solid at home, they've failed to score more than 116 points in all but two of their seven games at home in the postseason, while considering neither the Raptors nor the Pistons were the same defensive challenge as a red-hot Knicks team. New York has scored under 115 points in three of its five away playoff contests, though the two exceptions were the blowout wins in Atlanta and Philadelphia, in which the Knicks scored at least 140 points. If the game doesn't turn into a blowout, look for the score to stay in the under margins.

James Harden over 17.5 points, -125 @ BetMGM

If there's one player on the Cavaliers roster who needs to step up, that's Harden. The star guard has scored 15 and 18 points in the two games he's played in the series, but he should find a way to adjust offensively as he often does. Harden is averaging 19.6 points per game so far in the playoffs while shooting 40.7 percent from the floor and 32.5 percent from three, meaning he's on the edge of scoring 20 ppg while posting subpar shooting percentages. Having cleared the 17.5-point line in five of his last seven games, and knowing he needs to step up in a pivotal Game 3, look for Harden to deliver a much-needed scoring outburst in Game 3.

Karl-Anthony Towns under 28.5 points + rebounds, -112 @ Caesars

Towns is facing a difficult matchup near the paint since he's dealing with the threat of both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, meaning his ability to grab rebounds will be severely tested against one of the best frontcourts in the NBA. Towns has had 26 and 31 points + rebounds in the first two games of the series, but if the Knicks want to be successful here, they might be better suited employing Towns as the go-to playmaking option at the top of the key, a tactical change that has kept the Knicks undefeated in more than a month. It's worth noting that Towns hasn't reached the 28.5 points + rebounds line in five of his last seven playoff appearances, though the Knicks have gone 7-0 in those contests.