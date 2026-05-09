Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, May 9

Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Saturday, May 9)

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Over 211.5 total points, -115 @ DraftKings

The first two games of the series between Detroit and Cleveland have posted 212 and 204 total points, respectively. Combining those games, the highest field-goal percentage as a team came when the Pistons shot 48.8 percent in Game 2. The Cavaliers have yet to shot higher than 46 percent. Tight defense has undoubtedly been a factor, but the Cavaliers are just too good to continue shooting the ball like this. One player who needs to step up for the Cavaliers is James Harden, who's coming off a 10-point effort in Game 2. Each of the Cavaliers' four home games so far in the playoffs have had at least 216 points, and maybe returning home is what Cleveland needs to get back on track. With the Cavaliers being much better at home, and the Pistons being on a roll after a slow start to the playoffs, this game could hit the over on the proposed total points line.

Detroit Pistons vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Tobias Harris over 18.5 points, -104 @ FanDuel

Harris has been one of the biggest surprises in the 2026 NBA Playoffs due to his scoring ability, and it wouldn't be a stretch to say he's been the Pistons' second-best offensive weapon behind Cade Cunningham. Harris posted 20 points in Game 1 of this series and added 21 in Game 2. Furthermore, he's scored at least 20 points in each of his last seven playoff appearances, including a 30-point outburst in Game 7 of the first-round series against the Orlando Magic. Harris' ability to step into the perimeter has complicated the Cavaliers' frontcourt, and he should handle a sizable usage rate once again, giving him a solid floor for this line.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Lakers to cover +8.5 spread, -110 @ TheScore

The Lakers are massive underdogs in this series and will face a Thunder team that remains undefeated in the current playoff run. It's not a secret to see OKC as overwhelming favorites, but if the Lakers are going to have a shot at making this a competitive series -- let alone think about a comeback -- they need to play better at home. The Lakers have covered the +8.5 spread in their three home games so far in the playoffs, and even if they lose, as it happened in Game 5 against the Houston Rockets, they should be able to keep it closer than the first two games of the current series in OKC. Don't be surprised if the Thunder go up 3-0 after Saturday, but the Lakers should be able to make it a more competitive matchup in their return home. After all, the Lakers have gone 8-2 in their last 10 at home dating back to the regular season, but one of those losses came against the Thunder.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Austin Reaves over 20.5 points, -125 @ BetMGM

Life has been tough for the Lakers without Luka Doncic (hamstring), and while LeBron James has found a way to step up, Reaves hasn't. The star guard has looked rusty since returning from injury, but he showed signs of turning things around in Game 2 of this series, posting a game-high 31 points. Reaves should operate as the Lakers' No. 1 option on offense moving forward, thus boosting his upside solely based on the projected usage rate. He has hit the 20-point mark in two of this four playoff appearances so far, but if Game 2 against the Thunder was a sign of things to come, he should be in line for another productive outing in a game where the Lakers need him at his best.