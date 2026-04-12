Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, April 12)

Chicago Bulls vs. Dallas Mavericks: Cooper Flagg under 32.5 points, Hard Rock @ -125

Flagg has the biggest player prop of Sunday's slate, and according to most bookmakers, he's the only player tipped to reach the 30-point plateau, with players such as Tyrese Maxey, LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard not tipped to reach that mark. On paper, that looks like a strong side line, as Flagg will essentially play against the bottom of the Bulls' rotation. However, it's uncertain how long the star rookie will remain on the court in a game where the Mavericks don't have anything to play for. Flagg has been productive in recent games and enters this matchup averaging 27.8 points per game over his last 10 appearances, but those numbers are inflated by the 51-point and 45-point performances over that stretch. Flagg scored 33 points the last time out against the Spurs in a 139-120 loss on Friday, but don't expect him to reach that mark in the season finale. There's a chance he'll simply not play enough to reach this threshold.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat: Dyson Daniels over 0.5 three-pointers made, -106 @ DraftKings

Daniels is questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Heat due to a left great toe sprain, but don't be surprised if he suits up anyway. The veteran guard is coming off a strong performance Friday against the Cavaliers, when he played 29 minutes and finished with 13 points, 12 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals for his second triple-double of the regular season. When looking at Daniels' three-point numbers, he might have gone 0-for-1 from deep in the win over Cleveland, but prior to that, he had made at least one three-pointer in five games in a row. Hitting 28.6 percent of his threes on 1.8 attempts per game since the All-Star break, seeing Daniels hit a three is far from a certainty, but we're banking on him to do so as he ends the regular season with a strong performance.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers: Quenton Jackson over 14.5 points, -113 @ FanDuel

Jackson has been enjoying a bigger role on offense for the Pacers in recent games, starting in each of the team's last seven games and averaging 12.3 points per contest over that stretch. It's worth noting that Jackson has reached the 15-point mark three times over that span, and that he's coming off a 16-point effort in a loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. With the entire Pacers rotation sidelined due to rest or minimal injuries, and with Pistons resting their best players as well, Jackson will probably be a starter for the Pacers in a game that would resemble more of a G-League contest than anything else from a roster perspective. With both teams playing decimated squads, expect Jackson to end the season on a high note with another strong scoring performance.