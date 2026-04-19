Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, April 19)

Phoenix Suns vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 29.5 points, -121 @ DraftKings

The Thunder begin their path to repeat their NBA title from the 2024-25 season at home against the Phoenix Suns, and as has been the case all season long, expect Gilgeous-Alexander to lead the way for OKC. The star guard was one of the leading scorers in the NBA during the regular season, averaging 31.1 points per game, the second-best mark in the NBA, and he should be in line to deliver an impressive performance against a team he's had success against in the past as well. The star floor general, who should be well rested for this playoff opener after not playing in the final two games of the regular season, scored at least 25 points in his three regular-season games against the Suns, so there's definitely a strong floor here. Look for SGA to enjoy a high floor and high usage rate as the Thunder look to begin their playoff path with a victory.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama over 39.5 points + rebounds, -125 @ BetMGM

Wembanyama is another MVP candidate who will look to begin the playoffs with a dominant performance, and while the matchup against Donovan Clingan in the frontcourt will be far from easy, the Frenchman should have enough to be a dominant presence on both ends of the court. Wembanyama had the best season of his career in the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 3.1 blocks per contest, making him a strong candidate for both the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards as the Spurs finished with the second-best record in the Western Conference. Surprisingly, Wembanyama didn't play in any of the three regular-season meetings between San Antonio and Portland, but expect the Spurs to use the Frenchman as their main go-to scoring option. His ability to step out to the perimeter should make the opposing defenders extremely uncomfortable.

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Duncan Robinson over 2.5 three-pointers made, -104 @ FanDuel

The Pistons will rely on Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren in their playoff opener against the Magic, but there's no question that the contributions of Robinson will be pivotal as well. The sharpshooting wing averaged 12.2 points per game in the regular season and also made 2.9 three-pointers on a career-high 7.0 attempts per game. His ability to stretch the floor is key for the Pistons, especially when opposing defenses focus almost entirely on how to slow down the duo of Cunningham and Duren. Robinson has plenty of playoff experience as well due to his past tenure with the Miami Heat, so he should find a way to make an impact offensively with his outside shot. For what it's worth, Robinson went 7-for-21 from three-point range in the three regular-season meetings against the Magic, making at least three treys in two of those games.