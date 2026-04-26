Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, April 26)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors: Jarrett Allen over 19.5 points + rebounds, -118 @ FanDuel

Allen has been dealing with knee tendinitis, which has slowed him down so far in the postseason. However, the star big man has a favorable matchup regardless of who he's up against defensively -- either Collin Murray-Boyles or Jakob Poeltl. Allen posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist, three blocks and two steals in the Game 3 loss. He's yet to record over 17 points + rebounds in any game during the current playoff run, but he's simply too good to continue posting subpar numbers. Considering he averaged 15.4 points and 8.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, a positive regression to the norm should be enough to allow him to hit this line -- and post his best performance in the current playoff run in the process.

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Jaylen Brown over 1.5 three-pointers, -124 @ DraftKings

Brown has been an accomplished -- yet not elite -- three-point shooter this season, and he's posting strong numbers in the playoffs as well. Through three outings in the first-round series against the 76ers, Brown has gone 8-for-16 from beyond the arc, and he's made at least two three-pointers in two of his three games against Philadelphia so far. Brown shot just 34.7 percent from deep in the regular season, but based on how good he's been playing against Philly and the fact that he has the green light to shoot from deep, it wouldn't be surprising if he hits two or more threes. At the end of the day, it'll be a volume-based question, but the playoff numbers have been good thus far. Brown is averaging 29.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks and 2.7 three-pointers made per game in the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Jrue Holiday over 27.5 points + rebounds + assists, -120 @ Caesars

Deni Avdija will be the go-to scoring threat for the Trail Blazers as long as he's on the court, but don't be surprised if Holiday delivers another loaded stat line. His experience has been vital for Portland, and even though the team is down 1-2 in the series, the veteran floor general has managed to stand out in a battle between two young teams with limited playoff experience. Holiday notched 29 points (12-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and four steals in 41 minutes during the Game 3 loss, and he's surpassed the line of at least 28 P+R+A in his last two playoff appearances. The Trail Blazers need him to be at his best to even up the series, so expect Holiday to deliver another dominant showing.