Looking for the best bets for Sunday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, April 5)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings: Kawhi Leonard over 26.5 points, -125 @ DraftKings

The Clippers are overwhelming favorites ahead of this matchup against the Kings on Sunday, and if they're going to secure the win here, they'll need Leonard to be at his best. The veteran forward scored 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and two steals over 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-99 loss to San Antonio, but his role as the Clippers' go-to option isn't in any danger. He's averaging 27.9 points per game in 17 appearances since the beginning of March, a stretch in which he's cleared the 26.5-point line 11 times, but none in the past three. With that in mind, and considering the favorable matchup, look for Leonard to dominate offensively here, and if he gets into a groove quickly, he shouldn't have problems hitting this line once again.

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry over 3.5 three-pointers, +105 @ BetMGM

A decision on Curry's availability will be made Sunday before tipoff, but all signs point to the star floor general returning from a lengthy absence. Considering Curry hasn't been on the floor since the 131-124 loss to the Pistons on Jan. 30, he will likely be limited Sunday, assuming he gets the green light to suit up. But at the same time, the Warriors need Curry to get into a rhythm as early as possible, so don't be surprised if he gets the green light to launch from pretty much anywhere while being the undisputed No. 1 option on offense ahead of players like Kristaps Porzingis, Gui Santos (pelvis) and Brandin Podziemski. Curry drained four or more three-pointers in three of his last four games before the injury, a span in which he made 42.2 percent of his long-range attempts.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Dallas Mavericks: LeBron James over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists, -118 @ FanDuel

The Lakers will be without Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) for the rest of the regular season, which means LeBron James will be the one in charge of carrying the offense, not only in the final days of the campaign but in the early stages of the playoffs as well. With a usage rate that should resemble the days when he was a No. 1 option, James should be heavily involved not only as a scorer but also as a playmaker. With that in mind, expect James to post impressive numbers across the board, and he should hover around the 40 P+R+A mark as long as he stays long enough on the court. With no other reliable go-to No. 1 options on the roster and several veterans sidelined, James should feast as a stat-filling machine for the Lakers.