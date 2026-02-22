Looking for the best bets for Sunday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, Feb. 22)

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cavaliers to cover -4.5 spread, -110 @ Caesars

Two of the best teams in the NBA will collide this Sunday, and as shocking as this might sound, the Thunder are underdogs despite playing at home -- something that hadn't happened all season long. The Cavaliers are red-hot at the moment and have been playing better and better since the acquisition of James Harden before the trade deadline, so it's hard to see the Thunder stopping them. Given that Oklahoma City will be without two key backcourt pieces in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) and Alex Caruso (ankle), and that the Cavs base their strength in their duo of Harden and Donovan Mitchell, it makes sense to have the Cavaliers as favorites. Look for Cleveland not only to win, but to find a way to cover the -4.5 spread on the road.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards to score over 29.5 points, +105 @ BetMGM

It's not a surprise to say that Edwards has been one of the best scorers in The Association this season, and he'll need to deliver an impressive performance this Sunday if the Timberwolves want to have any shot at topping the 76ers. The numbers back Edwards, though. The reigning All-Star Game MVP exploded for 40 points (16-30 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes in Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks, and he's reached the 30-point plateau in five of his seven appearances in February. Furthermore, he's averaging 30.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest this month. The 76ers are a tough matchup, but they're not a team that specializes in being a defensive juggernaut, so they should struggle to contain Edwards if he stays hot.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: Nikola Jokic to record under 53.5 points + rebounds + assists, -120 @ DraftKings