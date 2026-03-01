Looking for the best bets for Sunday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks.

Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, March 1)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Dallas Mavericks: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander over 30.5 points, -118 @ DraftKings

Gilgeous-Alexander made his long-awaited return from an abdominal injury in Friday's overtime over the Nuggets but didn't show any signs of rust, dropping 36 points (12-29 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-13 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 34 minutes despite sitting out the entire overtime due to load management. While he might not play his full workload yet, don't be surprised if the reigning MVP once again operates as the Thunder's go-to option on offense, especially with Jalen Williams (hamstring) sidelined and Chet Holmgren struggling to make a consistent impact on offense. Considering that Gilgeous-Alexander has scored at least 30 points in 35 of his 50 regular-season contests to date, this looks like an attainable line for the star floor general.

New Orleans Pelicans @ Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard over 41.5 points + rebounds + assists, -112 @ FanDuel

Leonard has been battling an illness and an ankle issue, but he's not on the injury report for Sunday, so he should manage his regular workload in what figures to be a favorable matchup against a Pelicans team that might be depleted due to the likely absences of Zion Williamson (ankle) and Trey Murphy (shoulder). Leonard missed the loss to Minnesota on Feb. 26, but he's been nothing short of outstanding of late, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last seven contests and delivering his regular contributions in other areas. The star forward has recorded at least 40 P+R+A in five of his last seven games and has surpassed this 41.5 line four times, so if he stays on the court long enough, his chances of hitting this one look pretty solid.

Sacramento Kings @ Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James under 33.5 points + rebounds + assists, -110 @ BetMGM

James remains one of the most impactful players in the NBA, but it's not a stretch to say he's not the dominant force he once was. He now operates as the Lakers' third option on offense behind Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and while he can have a strong game here and there, he's regularly moving below this proposed line of 33.5 P+R+A. He surpassed it in the blowout win over the Warriors on Saturday, but he might play fewer minutes Sunday on the second leg of a back-to-back set in a game that's favorable on paper. Furthermore, James has stayed below this 33.5 P+R+A threshold in four of his last five games while averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game in February.