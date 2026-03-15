RotoWire expert Juan Pablo Aravena shares his best bets for Sunday's NBA slate, including a lean on Anthony Edwards, who'll need to be at his best if Minnesota is going to take down Oklahoma City.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, March 15)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Anthony Edwards over 3.5 three-pointers, +126 @ FanDuel

The biggest game on Sunday's slate is also the first on the agenda, as the Timberwolves and the Thunder will collide in a matchup of Western Conference contenders. The Timberwolves have been slumping offensively of late, but if they're going to pull the upset against Oklahoma City on Sunday, they'll need Edwards to be at his best, particularly from three-point range. Even though Edwards is questionable to play due to right knee soreness, there's no chance of him missing this game. Plus, Edwards was also listed as questionable ahead of Friday's win over the Warriors, though he was cleared to play and posted 42 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal in 37 minutes. The star guard has made four or more threes in four of his last six games, a span in which he's shooting 43.9 percent from deep.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo to score over 29.5 points, -105 @ DraftKings

Antetokounmpo didn't play Saturday while the Bucks continue to manage his right calf injury, but it wouldn't be surprising if he returns to action in the second leg of this back-to-back set Sunday. The star forward missed 15 games between Jan. 27 and March 1 due to a nagging calf problem, which was his second period of at least eight consecutive games sidelined this season, and he has been slowly ramping up since then. With averages of 24.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in his five outings since returning to the hardwood, Antetokounmpo should be able to hover around this line as long as he stays on the court long enough. He scored 31 points in 29 minutes in his last game, a 112-105 loss to the Miami Heat on March 12.

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings: Kings to cover -2.5 spread, -110 @ BetMGM

These are probably the two worst teams in the Western Conference right now, and the fact that both will be extremely depleted makes the game an interesting one to analyze. The team with the most depth will probably be on top, and we believe the Kings will have enough to do so. They haven't given many reasons to be a trustworthy unit in 2025-26, but they should have a strong starting five in this game, with Russell Westbrook, DeMar DeRozan and Maxime Raynaud all available and handling their regular workloads. As for the Jazz, they'll be without Ace Bailey (concussion), Kyle Filipowski (rest) and Keyonte George (hamstring), among others. If we also add into the mix the fact that the Kings will be playing at home, they should be able to cover the minor -2.5 spread.