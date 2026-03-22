RotoWire expert JP Aravena shares his favorite NBA bets for Sunday's five-game slate, including a lean on Jalen Brunson, who has a favorable matchup against the Washington Wizards.

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Looking for the best bets for Sunday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, March 22)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics: Julius Randle over 20.5 points, -114 @ FanDuel

Randle will remain the Timberwolves' go-to option due to the absence of Anthony Edwards (knee). The veteran big man was limited to 19 points in the loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday, but he has at least scored 21 points in his previous three outings. The fact that Randle had 19 points while going 6-for-16 from the field suggests he should see plenty of touches once again, bolstering his upside as a reliable scoring weapon.

Randle is averaging 18.8 points per game in March, but that number rises to 22.8 when analyzing the last five games. The matchup against the Celtics isn't easy, but with Edwards out, the Timberwolves should rely heavily on Randle.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets: Nikola Jokic over 27.5 points, -118 @ DraftKings

Jokic registered 22 points (9-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 121-115 win over the Raptors. Even though the star big man didn't look at his best in that win, Jokic remains a dominant scoring presence who can take over a game if he wants to. Jokic will take advantage of what figures to be an easy matchup against the Trail Blazers, who rank in the middle of the pack in Defensive Rating (16th, 114.6) this season.

Jokic has scored 28 or more points in five of his previous nine contests, a stretch in which he's averaging a triple-double with 25.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 11.3 assists per game. The inconsistencies Jokic has shown of late exercise some caution here, but seeing Jokic hover below the 30-point threshold is on the low side for what he can do. We're confident in the over mainly based on Jokic's potential to take over the game if he needs/wants to.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson over 2.5 three-pointers, +110 @ Caesars

Brunson has been struggling with his shot of late, and he ended with 17 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 41 minutes during Friday's 93-92 win over Brooklyn. That was the third straight game in which he struggled from three-point range, going 3-for-16 in that span, but the star floor general is too good to continue struggling at this rate.

Brunson has averaged 23.1 points per game over his last 10 games while shooting 35 percent from three-point range in that span. Brunson has drained at least two threes seven times in that 10-game span, so don't be surprised if the star point guard hovers around that line. With the Wizards struggling massively on defense and allowing opposing teams to make 36.3 percent of their threes, the ninth-worst in The Association, Brunson could take advantage of a favorable matchup to bounce back offensively.