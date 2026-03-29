RotoWire expert JP Aravena shares his best bets for Sunday's NBA slate, including a lean on Jamal Murray, who's coming off two of his best games this season.

Looking for the best bets for Sunday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, March 29)

Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Rockets to cover -5.5 spread, -120 @ DraftKings

The Rockets should be overwhelming favorites despite being on the road, and momentum could play a big role in how this game develops. While the Rockets are in a tight race to secure homecourt advantage in the Western Conference playoffs, the Pelicans are already out of contention, so they won't have much to play for but their honor. Thus, Houston should be far more motivated to get a good result here.

The Pelicans have shown signs of being on the verge of a turnaround at times this season, but they're once again struggling. Their 119-106 loss to the Raptors on Friday was their fourth consecutive defeat, and while they'll be at home here, it's worth noting that New Orleans has the fifth-worst home record in the West at 16-22. The Rockets are 19-19 on the road, but they've dropped four of their last five on enemy territory.

On paper, it's hard to trust the Rockets when playing away from Toyota Center. However, they're far superior in terms of talent, with the likes of Kevin Durant, Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson leading the way, and the Pelicans look unable to defeat anyone right now, as their average margin of loss in their ongoing four-game losing skid has been 11 points. Look for the Rockets to take advantage of the Pelicans' defensive woes to secure another win on the road.

New York Knicks vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Over 223.5 points, -110 @ FanDuel

The Knicks and Thunder will collide Sunday at Paycom Center in a potential 2026 NBA Finals preview. Both teams will be close to full strength, as the Thunder have Jalen Williams back in action, while the Knicks have been mostly healthy, except bench guard Miles McBride (core).

The Thunder's games have been very high-scoring matchups of late, and they've featured at least 225 total points in each of the last four, a stretch in which Oklahoma City has gone 3-1. Meanwhile, only two of the Knicks' last four contests have hit this scoring plateau, but with an identical 3-1 record over that stretch, don't be surprised if this game ends up being a high-scoring matchup.

This is especially true given the amount of offensive talent on both ends. The Thunder will rely on Williams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren, while the Knicks have Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby. As good as both defenses are, offenses should take a premium seat here. Expect this game to be high-scoring and to continue the trend both teams have had of late.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray over 22.5 points, -125 @ BetMGM

Murray racked up 31 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds and 14 assists over 39 minutes during Friday's 135-129 win over the Jazz, and the star floor general has been putting up impressive performances of late. He has scored at least 31 points in three of his last five outings, including a 53-point outburst against the Mavericks on Wednesday, and has posted at least 21 points in five outings in a row.

Considering that the Warriors are extremely likely to focus their defensive plan on trying to slow Nikola Jokic down, Murray could take advantage of that to deliver an impressive outing. The All-Star guard has been outstanding since the beginning of March, putting up 26.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 0.5 steals per game while shooting 44 percent from three-point range in 15 contests and 35.5 minutes per game.

Even if he performs a bit below his standards of recent weeks, Murray should be able to hit this line against a depleted Warriors team that will be without several key pieces, such as Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody due to knee injuries.