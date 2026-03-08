Looking for the best bets for Sunday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks.

Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, March 8)

Chicago Bulls vs. Sacramento Kings: Maxime Raynaud over 23.5 points + rebounds, -120 @ BetMGM

Raynaud took a step back from his recent performances in the 133-123 loss to the Pelicans on Thursday after finishing with 10 points and five rebounds across 26 minutes. However, for the most part, he's been very productive on both ends of the court since the All-Star break. Raynaud is firmly entrenched as Sacramento's starting center since Domantas Sabonis underwent a season-ending knee surgery, and he's posted five double-doubles in eight contests after the break. He's also scored in double digits in each of those contests and has surpassed the line of 23.5 points + rebounds five times as well. The Bulls aren't known for having an imposing frontcourt, so Raynaud could have a decent shot at clearing this line.

Indiana Pacers vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Deni Avdija under 20.5 points, -110 @ DraftKings

Avdija has a favorable matchup on tap since he'll be taking on a Pacers team that has posted the second-worst net rating in the NBA after the All-Star break (-14.7), including the league's worst defensive rating over that stretch (123.0), even below teams like the Nets, Kings and Wizards. However, it's good to put things into perspective here. Avdija has missed the last seven games for the Blazers due to a back injury but is trending in the right direction and is day-to-day, so he has a realistic chance of returning to the hardwood Sunday. Since he started dealing with this back injury in mid-January, Avdija has played eight games and has scored at least 20 points just three times. Don't be surprised if the rust and the restrictions translate into Avdija going under this line -- if he plays at all.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Phoenix Suns: Kon Knueppel over 3.5 three-pointers, +124 @ FanDuel

Knueppel needed less than one season to establish himself as one of the best three-point shooters in the NBA, and he has gone 10-for-18 from beyond the arc in his last two games. Since the All-Star break, the rookie out of Duke is averaging 21.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while shooting 48.8 percent from three-point range on 8.9 attempts per game. His average of 4.3 made threes over that stretch builds confidence that he can hit this line, especially since the Suns won't have their defensive stopper at the three in Dillon Brooks (left hand). Knueppel has cleared this line five times in his nine games since the break and has drained at least three threes seven times, so he should at least hover around this line with relative ease.