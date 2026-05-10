Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, May 10)

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Knicks to cover -1.5 spread, -110 @ Caesars

The Knicks are in an excellent position to sweep the Eastern Conference Semifinals series against the 76ers and reach the East Finals for the second year in a row -- something the franchise hasn't done since the 1998-99 and 1999-2000 seasons. The Knicks not only have covered the -1.5 spread in each of their victories during an impressive five-game winning streak, but they've also won by double digits four times in that stretch. The Sixers are expected to be at full strength since Joel Embiid (hip) is carrying a probable tag, but even in that scenario, they haven't had any answers for the Knicks on either end of the court. The Knicks are probably the hottest team in the playoffs right now, outside of the undefeated Oklahoma City Thunder, and they should back that up by sweeping the series this Sunday.

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Tyrese Maxey under 24.5 points, -108 @ DraftKings

One of the players who needs to step up for the 76ers is Maxey, but the star guard has had trouble being the difference-maker the 76ers have needed him to be. Paul George has been underwhelming throughout the series and Joel Embiid is clearly not 100 percent healthy, but Maxey has been unable to carry the team offensively. Part of that is because he's failed to adjust to the defensive matchup, as the Knicks are sending Mikal Bridges as the primary defender on Maxey instead of Jalen Brunson. That means the 76ers guard is averaging 18.6 points, 5.0 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.7 three-pointers per game. That's a major downgrade compared to the 26.9 ppg he posted in the first round against the Boston Celtics, and the 28.3 points per game he had in the regular season. Don't be surprised if Maxey hits the under again, as has been the case in two of his three games in this series.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Over 218.5 points, -106 @ FanDuel

The Timberwolves have their backs against the wall ahead of this Game 4 since they already lost the home-court advantage they stole after winning Game 1 on the road, and the team is clearly trending in the wrong direction while the Spurs continue to find ways to inflict damage on them. The last two games between the Spurs and Timberwolves have had over 220 total points, so it wouldn't be surprising if this line hits once again. That's especially true if there's a shooting improvement on the Timberwolves' side, as they hit under 40 percent of their field goals in both losses in Games 2 and 3. But based on the previous three games, the pace of both teams, and the Timberwolves' need to get a win, all signs point to this game being another high-scoring contest.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Anthony Edwards over 2.5 three-pointers, -155 @ BetMGM

If the Timberwolves are going to even the series on Sunday, they need Anthony Edwards to be at his best. The star guard saw his minutes restriction lifted in Game 3, as he returned to the starting lineup and finished with 32 points (12-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and one block in 41 minutes. This was the best that Edwards has looked since returning from the knee injury, and considering his playing time, he shouldn't have any limitations as the Timberwolves will avoid falling into a 3-1 hole in the series. One of Edwards' biggest strengths this season has been his outside shot, and after going 3-for-9 in Game 3, he could try to do damage from outside early and often in Game 4. That sounds like a better idea than trying to attack the paint and deal with Victor Wembanyama's length and rim protection. Edwards shot a career-best 39.9 percent from three-point range in the regular season, so he's a proven outside threat -- even if he's shooting just 29.2 percent from beyond the arc in the current postseason run.