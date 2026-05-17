Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with multiple picks for this Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

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Best NBA Bets Today for Cavaliers vs. Pistons Game 7

Over 205.0 points, -122 @ BetRivers

Based on what we've seen throughout the series, chances are this game will be a high-scoring contest. All but one of the previous six games in the series have had over 205 points -- and the one that didn't still finished with 204 total points. The Cavaliers' win in Game 5 in Detroit was a 117-113 overtime win, and the Pistons responded with a 115-94 victory in Game 6 in Cleveland. Even though it wouldn't be shocking to see both teams focus a bit more on the defensive end given what's at stake, neither the Pistons nor the Cavs have been known strictly for their defensive intensity throughout the playoffs. The Cavaliers are 12th in defensive rating in the playoffs, and while the Pistons are third, they haven't exactly been a dominant unit. On the contrary, both teams rank in the top seven in offensive rating, with Cleveland sitting in fifth place (112.6) and Detroit two spots below (111.7). Expect both teams to go toe-to-toe on offense, which should lead to a high-scoring matchup.

Cade Cunningham over 2.5 three-pointers, +114 @ DraftKings

The Pistons needed Cunningham to be at his best in Game 6 to avoid elimination, and the star floor general delivered 21 points (7-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists and one block in Friday's 115-94 win over Cleveland in Game 6. The fact that he went 5-for-10 from three-point range in that win shows he can be a menace from deep, and we're backing him to hit the over in the line of over 2.5 three-pointers once again. The Cavaliers don't have a lockdown defender in the backcourt, and Cunningham should take advantage of that to continue doing damage from three-point range. He has drained at least two three-pointers in each game of the series and has hit 47.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc on 7.0 attempts per contest. This is a line Cunningham could easily reach if he stays hot offensively.

Donovan Mitchell under 29.5 points + assists, -110 @ BetMGM

Mitchell didn't look like himself in the Game 6 loss to the Pistons on Friday, posting 18 points (6-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes. The Cavaliers will need a better version of Mitchell for Game 7, but this isn't the first time the star guard has had an underwhelming performance in an elimination game. Mitchell has recorded under 29.5 points + assists in the last two games of the series and in three of six overall, which makes sense since James Harden has been operating as the primary ball-handler. Based on recent performances, and considering that Mitchell didn't really look like himself physically in Game 6, we're leaning with the under in this one. Mitchell is averaging 28.5 points and 2.8 assists per game in the series. He hasn't delivered more than four assists in any of the games against Detroit, so for him to hit this line, he'll have to rely heavily on his scoring prowess.