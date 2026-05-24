Looking for the best bets for Sunday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

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Best NBA Bets Today

Over 219.5 points, -110 @ BetMGM

If there's something that has characterized the Western Conference Finals, it is the fact that these games have been high-scoring contests. All three games have had over 230 points, and considering the Spurs have their backs against the wall, don't expect a low-scoring contest here. The Spurs will rely on Victor Wembanyama, who routinely finds ways to score against OKC's frontcourt, and their outside shooting, whereas the Thunder have relied on their bench, their three-point barrage and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Each of the Spurs' last eight games has resulted in at least 220 points, and since they play at one of the highest paces in the league, that trend should continue here.

Dylan Harper over 12.5 points + assists, -118 @ FanDuel

De'Aaron Fox (ankle) is set to play in Game 4, though Harper still carries significant upside. The rookie guard was limited to just six points and two assists in Game 3, but he had at least 12 points and three assists in his previous two games. Given that Harper is averaging 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in the series, as well as a solid 13.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the playoffs, Harper should be a strong bet to hit this line as long as he gets enough playing time.

Alex Caruso over 16.5 points + rebounds + assists, -105 @ DraftKings

It wouldn't be a stretch to say Caruso has been the most decisive player for the Thunder in the first three games of the series against the Spurs. He exploded for 31 points in Game 1, and he's scored at least 15 points in each of his three contests in the WCF while hitting 60.9 percent of his three-point attempts. Regression will eventually hit him, but Caruso should continue to see an extended run, and he has an elite ability to make things happen and fill the box score when he's on the court. He has cleared the 16.5 P+R+A line in his three games against the Spurs, so this is a line you should definitely take advantage of.