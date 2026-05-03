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Best NBA Bets Today (Sunday, May 3)

Best Bets for Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons Game 7 in 2026 NBA Playoffs

Tobias Harris over 18.5 points: -102 @ DraftKings

The Pistons will need Cade Cunningham to be at his best if they're going to make the Eastern Conference Semifinals, but Harris has been one player stepping up of late. The veteran forward has scored at least 16 points in each game of the series, but he's embraced a bigger role of late and has reached the 20-point threshold in each of the last four, putting up 22.0 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 45.1 percent from the floor in that stretch. Harris isn't expected to be the go-to threat on offense for Detroit, but if he delivers as he has the last two games, Detroit will certainly have a chance to advance to the next round.

Desmond Bane over 2.5 three-pointers: -104 @ FanDuel

The Magic will rely on Paolo Banchero to get the job done offensively, as the star forward is averaging 24.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game in this first-round series against the Pistons. However, Bane will also have to make a big impact if the Magic are going to complete the upset over Detroit in Motor City. Bane is averaging 18.5 points per game while shooting 41.5 percent from three-point range in the series, and he's averaging a robust 3.7 three-pointers made per game on 8.8 attempts. Bane has also made at least three three-pointers in the last four contests, so he's definitely trending in the right direction.

Best Bets For Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Game 7 in 2026 NBA Playoffs

Donovan Mitchell over 25.5 points: -105 @ BetMGM

Mitchell took a step forward in Game 6, finishing with 24 points (11-26 FG, 2-10 3Pt) across 41 minutes, but he still hasn't looked as good as he did in the previous two games of the series. Mitchell had 32 points in Game 1 and 30 in Game 2, but he hasn't reached the 25-point plateau in the subsequent four games. While he's averaging 19.5 points per game in those four outings, Mitchell is attempting 20.8 field goals per game, so he's having enough touches and involvement to deliver better numbers. He's shooting 37.3 percent from the field in that span, but a positive regression to his regular-season numbers (48.3 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from deep) would allow Mitchell to hover around this mark in a game where the Cavaliers need him to be at his best.

Under 211.5 points: -112 @ BetRivers

The defensive intensity has increased with each passing game, and don't expect either team to give too much space on the defensive end in this decisive elimination contest. The previous game was decided in overtime with a late three from RJ Barrett, but even with five extra minutes, that game ended with 222 total points. Two of the last three have had under 211 points in regulation, enhancing the idea of both teams playing with defensive intensity, and that's not going to change here. Go with the under in a game where neither team will look to give away too much defensively.