Looking for the best NBA bets for Thursday, April 2? Our experts break down today's top player prop picks.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, April 2)

Deni Avdija over 6.5 rebounds (-148) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings, 6:07 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Avdija has posted two double-digit rebound games in his past eight, averaging 7.6 boards during this stretch. Tonight is a good opportunity against a Pelicans team giving up the fifth-most rebounds per 48 minutes across the past 10 (46.7).

Deandre Ayton under 17.5 points + rebounds (-122) at Oklahoma City Thunder

FanDuel, 6:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Ayton continues to have his ups and downs, ultimately averaging 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds during March. I'm just not going to trust him against a healthy Thunder frontcourt, as both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are available tonight.

Evan Mobley over 0.5 steals (-165) at Golden State Warriors

BetRivers, 6:04 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Golden State has been terrible hanging onto the basketball lately. Over the past 10, they're allowing 10.7 steals per 48 minutes -- the most in the NBA. Mobley isn't known for his steal production (0.5 in March), but I think this is a good opportunity for a lengthy defender like him to get a swipe.