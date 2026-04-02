Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 2

Looking for the best NBA bets for Thursday, April 2? Our experts break down today's top player prop picks.
April 2, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 2
April 2, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, April 2)

Deni Avdija over 6.5 rebounds (-148) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

DraftKings, 6:07 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Avdija has posted two double-digit rebound games in his past eight, averaging 7.6 boards during this stretch. Tonight is a good opportunity against a Pelicans team giving up the fifth-most rebounds per 48 minutes across the past 10 (46.7).

Deandre Ayton under 17.5 points + rebounds (-122) at Oklahoma City Thunder

FanDuel, 6:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Ayton continues to have his ups and downs, ultimately averaging 11.1 points and 7.8 rebounds during March. I'm just not going to trust him against a healthy Thunder frontcourt, as both Isaiah Hartenstein and Chet Holmgren are available tonight.

Evan Mobley over 0.5 steals (-165) at Golden State Warriors

BetRivers, 6:04 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Golden State has been terrible hanging onto the basketball lately. Over the past 10, they're allowing 10.7 steals per 48 minutes -- the most in the NBA. Mobley isn't known for his steal production (0.5 in March), but I think this is a good opportunity for a lengthy defender like him to get a swipe.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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