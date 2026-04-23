RotoWire's Alex Barutha shares his best NBA bets for Thursday, April 23, including the Cavaliers-Raptors under, RJ Barrett points, Jamal Murray over, and Rudy Gobert stocks.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, April 23)

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors under 222.5 (-113)

Kalshi, 4:17 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Both teams are putting up contested shots at well above league-average rates — and hitting them at an unsustainable clip. Cleveland's effective field goal percentage on contested looks sits 15 points above average; Toronto's is 11 points higher. Cleveland is overperforming on their uncontested shots too. That's a massive regression setup on both sides of the ball, and the under is the cleanest way to play it.

RJ Barrett under 20.5 points vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (-108)

FanDuel, 4:21 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Barrett is averaging 23 through the first two games, but he's getting there on 65/43/82 shooting splits — every number well above his season averages by a wide margin. That kind of efficiency isn't sticky. Expect the points to come back down as the shooting normalizes.

Jamal Murray over 26.5 points (-110) at Minnesota Timberwolves

BetRivers, 4:22 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Murray has scored exactly 30 in each of the first two games on a combined 65 field goal and free throw attempts. Here's the kicker: he's actually underperforming his contested and uncontested shot quality. The volume is locked in, and an efficiency spike could still be on the way. Aaron Gordon is also questionable for this game, and a potential absence clears the way for Murray to get even more touches.

Rudy Gobert over 2.5 steals + blocks (+129) vs. Denver Nuggets

DraftKings, 4:24 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Gobert has only three combined stocks through two games, but tracking data on deflections and contested shots says he should already be sitting at five. He averaged four stocks per game during the regular season, and the underlying numbers point to a big defensive night coming.