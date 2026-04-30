Best NBA bets for 4/30: Expert betting picks on Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum and more. Get today's NBA odds, player props and analysis from RotoWire's betting team.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, April 30)

Jamal Murray over 26.5 points (-105) at Minnesota Timberwolves

BetMGM, 4:14 PM ET

Alex Barutha: It's difficult to give up betting the over on Murray. He's averaging 26.0 points in this series on 37.5 FG% and 27.5 3P% -- many of his misses being uncontested looks. I know Minnesota is a tough defensive squad, but Murray has left so many points on the table that I'm working under the assumption that he'll figure it out in the long run.

Jayson Tatum under 10.5 rebounds (-130) at Philadelphia 76ers

Hard Rock, 3:57 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Tatum is averaging 10.6 rebounds in this series. Interestingly, during the two road games already played, he averaged just 6.0 rebounds. Plus, according to tracking data, he's outperforming his expected rebounds by +2.3 per game -- the most of anyone in the playoffs. I'm hoping for some regression tonight.