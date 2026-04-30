Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 30

Best NBA bets for 4/30: Expert betting picks on Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum and more. Get today's NBA odds, player props and analysis from RotoWire's betting team.
April 30, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 30
April 30, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, April 30)

Jamal Murray over 26.5 points (-105) at Minnesota Timberwolves

BetMGM, 4:14 PM ET

Alex Barutha: It's difficult to give up betting the over on Murray. He's averaging 26.0 points in this series on 37.5 FG% and 27.5 3P% -- many of his misses being uncontested looks. I know Minnesota is a tough defensive squad, but Murray has left so many points on the table that I'm working under the assumption that he'll figure it out in the long run.

Jayson Tatum under 10.5 rebounds (-130) at Philadelphia 76ers

Hard Rock, 3:57 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Tatum is averaging 10.6 rebounds in this series. Interestingly, during the two road games already played, he averaged just 6.0 rebounds. Plus, according to tracking data, he's outperforming his expected rebounds by +2.3 per game -- the most of anyone in the playoffs. I'm hoping for some regression tonight.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season.

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 30
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, April 30
Best NBA bets for 4/30: Expert betting picks on Jamal Murray, Jayson Tatum and more. Get today's NBA odds, player props and analysis from RotoWire's betting team.
Today
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 29
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 29
RotoWire's expert NBA picks for Wednesday, April 29: Scottie Barnes PTS+AST, Jalen Suggs over points, and Jarrett Allen blocks props. Get the best bets for tonight's playoff slate.
April 29th