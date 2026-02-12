RotoWire's experts provide their best NBA bets for Thursday, including predictions on a Deni Avdija triple-double, Austin Reaves' production against the Mavericks, and Donovan Clingan.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, February 12)

Deni Avdija to double-double (+310) against Utah Jazz

FanDuel Sportsbook - 12:10 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Avdija to double-double on DraftKings is +215, so this feels like great value from FanDuel. The first-time All-Star has 14 double-doubles to his name this season, eight with rebounds and six with assists, including three triple-doubles. The Trail Blazers scored at least 130 points in each of the first two games against the Jazz this season, with Avdija averaging 26 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.0 assists.

Austin Reaves over 35.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110) vs. Dallas Mavericks

BetMGM, 1:30 PM ET

Alex Barutha: I'm interested in betting Reaves any time Luka Doncic is out. Reaves averages 34.4 points, 8.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per 36 minutes with Doncic off the floor. Reaves has been working back from injury but most recently played 29 minutes against the Thunder before sitting out the next day for rest. He should be fresh, and I think the Lakers want this win at home before the All-Star Break.

Austin Reaves over 6.5 assists vs. Dallas Mavericks (+101)

DraftKings, 2:36 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Reaves, LeBron James and the rest of the Lakers' regulars -- minus Luka Doncic -- are expected to return to action tonight after LA essentially punted Tuesday's matchup against the Sixers. While Reaves has had his minutes monitored since returning from injury, I wouldn't be surprised if J.J. Redick is willing to extend him a bit more after resting Tuesday. The Mavericks are allowing the second-most opponent assists per game over the last 10 contests, while Reaves picks up a huge usage rate jump (13.2 percentage points) with Luka Doncic off the court.

Donovan Clingan over 1.5 BLK at Utah Jazz (-107)

DraftKings, 2:36 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Blazers are sizeable favorites on the road tonight with Jaren Jackson Jr. done for the season and other Jazz regulars likely to be held out or limited on the second night of a back-to-back. Blowout potential is a concern, but this profiles as a strong matchup for Clingan, who's gone over 1.5 blocks in five of his last six games and blocked three shots apiece in two previous matchups against Utah. On the season, the Jazz are the second-most-blocked team in the NBA (5.9 opponent BLK per game), behind -- ironically -- the Blazers.