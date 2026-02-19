Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, February 19)

Cade Cunningham under 8.5 assists (+100) at New York Knicks

BetMGM, 5:43 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Cunningham is averaging 10.0 assists in two appearances against the Knicks this season. But there are two factors leaning me toward the under. First, New York has stepped up its defense lately and is allowing the second-fewest opponent assists per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (22.2). Second, with Jaden Duren and Isaiah Stewart both suspended, Cunningham doesn't have his easy pick-and-roll threats to pass to. I believe he'll have to focus on scoring.

Tyrese Maxey over 30.5 points vs. Atlanta Hawks (-115)

FanDuel, 5:04 PM ET

Nick Whalen: The Sixers are down Joel Embiid, so this is a spot where Maxey should see a tangible jump in usage rate as the clear No. 1 option. Atlanta has been a bottom-10 defense over its last five games, while this also projects as a pace-up spot for the Sixers.

Brandon Ingram over 21.5 points (-145) at Chicago Bulls

BetMGM, 5:50 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Shortly before the All-Star break, Ingram put up 33 points on this Bulls team. That was following by a blowout win and blowout loss that's lowered his recent scoring average. Ultimately, this is familiar territory for Ingram, who has scored 22+ points in 27 of his 53 appearances. And Chicago doesn't provide much resistance in general, allowing the most points to opponents per 48 minutes across the past 10 games (124.7).