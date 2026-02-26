Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26

RotoWire's Alex Barutha and Kirien Sprecher provide their best bets for Thursday's NBA slate, including predictions on Dylan Harper, Andrew Nembhard and Zion Williamson.
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, February 26
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, Feb 26)

Zion Williamson over 28.5 points + assists (-114) at Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 5:49 PM ET

Alex Barutha: With Trey Murphy out the past three games, Williamson has averaged 26.3 points and 3.3 assists. Ultimately I just do not trust what's left of the Jazz to be able to stop Zion from getting to the rim at will. They're giving up 116.6 points (12th-most) and 27.9 assists (seventh-most) per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard under 6.5 assists (-123) vs. Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings, 5:44 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Nembhard was initially questionable for this game with a back issue, so I won't be shocked if his minutes are limited in some capacity. Plus, the Pacers are 13-point underdogs, so there's risk he sits in a blowout. Nembhard's assists have varied wildly lately, settling at an average of 6.3 across the past six games. The Hornets have been great limiting opponent assists lately, allowing just 23.6 per 48 minutes (third-fewest) across the past 10 games.

Dylan Harper OVER 4.5 assists (+108) at Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:21 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson are both questionable for Thursday's game, which is the second night of a back-to-back set. If Castle is ruled out, Harper could slide into the starting lineup. If Johnson is ruled out, Harper would be the top offensive option off the bench. Even if Castle and Johnson are available, this one could turn into a blowout quickly with the Spurs chasing an 11th straight victory. All signs point to Harper having an expanded role, and early in his career, he's already proven to be an elite passer, connecting with Victor Wembanyama on more than a handful of stellar alley-oops.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
