Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, Feb 26)

Zion Williamson over 28.5 points + assists (-114) at Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 5:49 PM ET

Alex Barutha: With Trey Murphy out the past three games, Williamson has averaged 26.3 points and 3.3 assists. Ultimately I just do not trust what's left of the Jazz to be able to stop Zion from getting to the rim at will. They're giving up 116.6 points (12th-most) and 27.9 assists (seventh-most) per 48 minutes across the past 10 games.

Andrew Nembhard under 6.5 assists (-123) vs. Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings, 5:44 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Nembhard was initially questionable for this game with a back issue, so I won't be shocked if his minutes are limited in some capacity. Plus, the Pacers are 13-point underdogs, so there's risk he sits in a blowout. Nembhard's assists have varied wildly lately, settling at an average of 6.3 across the past six games. The Hornets have been great limiting opponent assists lately, allowing just 23.6 per 48 minutes (third-fewest) across the past 10 games.

Dylan Harper OVER 4.5 assists (+108) at Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:21 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Stephon Castle and Keldon Johnson are both questionable for Thursday's game, which is the second night of a back-to-back set. If Castle is ruled out, Harper could slide into the starting lineup. If Johnson is ruled out, Harper would be the top offensive option off the bench. Even if Castle and Johnson are available, this one could turn into a blowout quickly with the Spurs chasing an 11th straight victory. All signs point to Harper having an expanded role, and early in his career, he's already proven to be an elite passer, connecting with Victor Wembanyama on more than a handful of stellar alley-oops.