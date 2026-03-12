Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12

March 12, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 12
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, March 12)

Jaylen Brown over 7.5 rebounds (+120) at Oklahoma City Thunder

FanDuel, 5:23 PM ET

Nick Whalen: I gave this out on VSiN earlier today at 6.5, but we'll still play it at 7.5 at a +120 price in the wake of Jayson Tatum being held out. Brown is averaging 9.5 boards per game over his last eight contests, and OKC surrenders the fourth-most rebounds per game to opponents.

Trae Young under 19.5 points + assists (-115) at Orlando Magic

Caesars Sportsbook, 5:05 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Trae is back, and he'll be playing in his third game as a Wizard. In his first two games (against soft opponents in Utah and New Orleans), he averaged 14.5 points and 7.0 assists on 53.3 FG%. This is a much tougher test. The Magic are 14-point favorites, and their defense has been strong lately. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the fewest assists (21.9) and fifth-fewest points (105.6) to opponents per 48 minutes.

Onyeka Okongwu over 2.5 steals + blocks (+105) vs. Brooklyn Nets

BetRivers, 5:09 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Okongwu has at least one steal or block in five straight games, averaging 2.0 swats and 1.8 swipes during this stretch. This is a good matchup for him to keep it going. Per 48 minutes over the past 10 games, Brooklyn is allowing the third-most steals (10.7) and third-most blocks (6.0) to opponents.

Denver Nuggets +4.5 (-110) at San Antonio Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 5:47 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: This line suggests that Wemby will suit up despite being listed as questionable due to ankle soreness. I would be shocked if the youngster didn't do everything in his power to play against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets, who are on the second night of a back-to-back set after blowing out the Rockets on Wednesday. That win was the best Denver has played in a long time, with Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson both looking like the best versions of themselves. While I think Wemby suits up, I wouldn't be surprised if he faced some limitations, and any time he's off the court, Denver's offense should flourish. Jokic should also be fresh, as the blowout nature of last night's game allowed him to sit out the entire fourth quarter.

Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Author Image
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
