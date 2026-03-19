RotoWire's experts provide their best bets for Thursday's NBA slate, including leans on player props for Jalen Duren and Evan Mobley.

We tell you exactly where to bet, across 25+ domestic books and Fantasy platforms. Built on sharp action, see where the real money is moving and why.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, March 19)

Evan Mobley over 34.5 PTS+REB+AST (-104) at Chicago Bulls

DraftKings, 3:32 PM ET

Nick Whalen: With Donovan Mitchell questionable, and Jarrett Allen still out, we should be looking at increased opportunity for Mobley, who's coming off of 27 points and 15 boards in a win over the Bucks on Tuesday. He matches up against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA in Chicago, which ranks bottom-10 in points, rebounds and assists allowed to opponents. A Mobley double-double (-123) is also worth a play here.

Jalen Duren over 37.5 points + rebounds + assists (-124) at Washington Wizards

DraftKings, 6:21 PM ET

Alex Barutha: With Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart off the court, Duren sees a +4.7% usage boost. Going up against the Wizards puts him in position to take advantage of that in a major way. These teams played two days ago, and Duren had 36/12/2.