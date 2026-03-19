Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 19

RotoWire's experts provide their best bets for Thursday's NBA slate, including leans on player props for Jalen Duren and Evan Mobley.
March 19, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 19
March 19, 2026
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Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, March 19)

Evan Mobley over 34.5 PTS+REB+AST (-104) at Chicago Bulls

DraftKings, 3:32 PM ET

Nick Whalen: With Donovan Mitchell questionable, and Jarrett Allen still out, we should be looking at increased opportunity for Mobley, who's coming off of 27 points and 15 boards in a win over the Bucks on Tuesday. He matches up against one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA in Chicago, which ranks bottom-10 in points, rebounds and assists allowed to opponents. A Mobley double-double (-123) is also worth a play here.

Jalen Duren over 37.5 points + rebounds + assists (-124) at Washington Wizards

DraftKings, 6:21 PM ET

Alex Barutha: With Cade Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart off the court, Duren sees a +4.7% usage boost. Going up against the Wizards puts him in position to take advantage of that in a major way. These teams played two days ago, and Duren had 36/12/2.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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