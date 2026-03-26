Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 26

Find the best NBA bets for Thursday's three-game slate, including a LaMelo Ball points under against the Knicks and a Desmond Bane three-pointer over against the Kings, with detailed analysis and odds.
Updated on March 26, 2026 5:14PM EST
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, March 26
Updated on March 26, 2026 5:14PM EST
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Looking for the best bets for Thursday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, March 26)

LaMelo Ball under 20.5 points (-121) vs. New York Knicks

DraftKings, 3:26 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Ball is averaging 21.5 points this month, so even just on the surface, I like him to go under based on a tough defensive matchup. In two prior matchups against the Knicks, he's averaged 22.5 points in 32.0 minutes, but he's not playing that many minutes regularly at this point, averaging 27.1 in March. Over the past 10 games, the Knicks are allowing the fewest opponent points (104), and have allowed just three performances of 26 points or more to guards in the past 30 days -- those being Luka Doncic (35), Bennedict Mathurin (28) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26).

Desmond Bane over 2.5 made threes (+158) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 3:36 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Bane is making 1.7 threes in March at 37%, notably turning down his volume compared to the prior months. Still, this is a good opportunity for him to exceed his average at significant plus-money. Over the past 10 games, the Kings are allowing the fourth-most threes per game (14.6). In one prior matchup against the Kings, Bane took five triples and hit three.

Paolo Banchero over 24.5 PTS (-120) vs. Sacramento Kings

HardRock Bet, 5:10 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is low-hanging fruit, but I'm going to keep riding the Banchero train coming off of back-to-back 39 and 36-point efforts. The Magic are still down a few key pieces, and while they should be able to take care of business at home against the Kings, Orlando has had some trouble against lesser opponents of late. Regardless, the Magic will continue to lean heavily on Banchero, who's taken 46 shots and 27 free throws over the last two games alone.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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