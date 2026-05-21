Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 21

RotoWire's best NBA bets for Thursday, May 21, including expert player prop picks for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 featuring Evan Mobley assists and OG Anunoby points.
May 21, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Thursday, May 21
May 21, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, May 21)

Evan Mobley over 3.5 assists (-105) at New York Knicks

BetMGM, 3:07 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Mobley went under this number in Game 1, but he had three assists midway through the third quarter before the Cavs eventually collapsed down the stretch. Dating back to the Toronto series in Round 1, Mobley is averaging 4.6 assists per game in his last nine and has gone over this number in seven of those games. Even in a down Game 1, he still finished with seven potential assists — in line with his numbers during that aforementioned stretch.

OG Anunoby over 14.5 points (-105) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

BetMGM, 6:06 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Anunoby is averaging 20.4 points in the playoffs. He's been too hot shooting the ball (58.5 FG% and 48.9 3P%), and that will cool off. Still, it's hard not to like this number. He had only 13 points in Game 1, but it was on nine field-goal attempts and 10 free-throw attempts -- more than enough volume. 

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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