RotoWire's best NBA bets for Thursday, May 21, including expert player prop picks for Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game 2 featuring Evan Mobley assists and OG Anunoby points.

Looking for the best bets for Thursday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Thursday, May 21)

Evan Mobley over 3.5 assists (-105) at New York Knicks

BetMGM, 3:07 PM ET

Nick Whalen: Mobley went under this number in Game 1, but he had three assists midway through the third quarter before the Cavs eventually collapsed down the stretch. Dating back to the Toronto series in Round 1, Mobley is averaging 4.6 assists per game in his last nine and has gone over this number in seven of those games. Even in a down Game 1, he still finished with seven potential assists — in line with his numbers during that aforementioned stretch.

OG Anunoby over 14.5 points (-105) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

BetMGM, 6:06 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Anunoby is averaging 20.4 points in the playoffs. He's been too hot shooting the ball (58.5 FG% and 48.9 3P%), and that will cool off. Still, it's hard not to like this number. He had only 13 points in Game 1, but it was on nine field-goal attempts and 10 free-throw attempts -- more than enough volume.