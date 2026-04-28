Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, April 28)

OG Anunoby over 6.5 rebounds (+110) vs. Atlanta Hawks

BetMGM, 3:57 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Anunoby has at least eight rebounds in each game of this series (8.8 average). I don't see why that's changing tonight, especially when the underlying numbers (like rebound chances) suggest that's legitimate. I'm a little suspicious of getting plus money on this, but the value is too difficult to ignore.

Jalen Johnson under 9.5 rebounds (-115) at New York Knicks

DraftKings, 3:58 PM ET

Alex Barutha: With the same logic as my Anunoby play, I'm hitting the under on Johnson's rebounds. He's reached double-digit rebounds once in this series and is averaging 7.0 boards. The tracking data has Johnson with 7.4 predicted rebounds per game -- above his average, but still well below this line.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals (+178) vs. Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel, 4 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Hart is averaging exactly 2.0 steals per game in this series so far. I'm shocked we're approaching 2-to-1 odds on him hitting his average. It doesn't appear he's been getting lucky either, as his deflections and defensive loose balls recovered data suggest he's right on track.

VJ Edgecombe over 11.5 points (-127) vs. Boston Celtics

DraftKings, 4:49 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is a low number for a player who has a 30-point game in this series, but it's reflective of how much Edgecombe has struggled outside of Game 2. He's 0-of-16 from three in Games 1, 3 and 4, but I like this as a spot for his shooting to come around. While the return of Joel Embiid does sap some of his usage, Edgecombe should still see a heavy enough workload to justify an over play.

Joel Embiid over 8.5 rebounds (+110) vs. Boston Celtics

BetMGM, 5:04 PM ET

Nick Whalen: While Embiid's return to action in Game 4 may not have been a net positive, he did pull down 10 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. And that was on a night when the Celtics shot the lights out and the Sixers only had 30 rebounds as a team. Assuming some level of shooting regression for Boston — the Sixers have averaged closer to 40 boards per game in the series — Embiid should have more rebound opportunities in what projects as another high-minute spot with the Sixers' season on the line.