Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 28

RotoWire's top NBA picks for Tuesday, April 28's playoff slate. Expert player prop bets and predictions featuring OG Anunoby, Jalen Johnson, Josh Hart, VJ Edgecombe and Joel Embiid.
April 28, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 28
April 28, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's NBA slate? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, April 28)

OG Anunoby over 6.5 rebounds (+110) vs. Atlanta Hawks

BetMGM, 3:57 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Anunoby has at least eight rebounds in each game of this series (8.8 average). I don't see why that's changing tonight, especially when the underlying numbers (like rebound chances) suggest that's legitimate. I'm a little suspicious of getting plus money on this, but the value is too difficult to ignore.

Jalen Johnson under 9.5 rebounds (-115) at New York Knicks

DraftKings, 3:58 PM ET

Alex Barutha: With the same logic as my Anunoby play, I'm hitting the under on Johnson's rebounds. He's reached double-digit rebounds once in this series and is averaging 7.0 boards. The tracking data has Johnson with 7.4 predicted rebounds per game -- above his average, but still well below this line.

Josh Hart over 1.5 steals (+178) vs. Atlanta Hawks

FanDuel, 4 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Hart is averaging exactly 2.0 steals per game in this series so far. I'm shocked we're approaching 2-to-1 odds on him hitting his average. It doesn't appear he's been getting lucky either, as his deflections and defensive loose balls recovered data suggest he's right on track.

VJ Edgecombe over 11.5 points (-127) vs. Boston Celtics

DraftKings, 4:49 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is a low number for a player who has a 30-point game in this series, but it's reflective of how much Edgecombe has struggled outside of Game 2. He's 0-of-16 from three in Games 1, 3 and 4, but I like this as a spot for his shooting to come around. While the return of Joel Embiid does sap some of his usage, Edgecombe should still see a heavy enough workload to justify an over play.

Joel Embiid over 8.5 rebounds (+110) vs. Boston Celtics

BetMGM, 5:04 PM ET

Nick Whalen: While Embiid's return to action in Game 4 may not have been a net positive, he did pull down 10 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. And that was on a night when the Celtics shot the lights out and the Sixers only had 30 rebounds as a team. Assuming some level of shooting regression for Boston — the Sixers have averaged closer to 40 boards per game in the series — Embiid should have more rebound opportunities in what projects as another high-minute spot with the Sixers' season on the line.

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ABOUT THE AUTHORS
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Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
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Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
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