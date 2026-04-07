RotoWire's best NBA bets for Tuesday, April 7 include Stephen Curry over 3.5 threes vs. Kings and Will Riley over 22.5 points vs. Bulls. Get expert picks and analysis here.

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, April 7)

Stephen Curry over 3.5 made threes (-172) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 5:06 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This is a pretty straightforward wager to me. Sacramento is allowing 17.1 made threes per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- the most in the NBA. Who else would you rather bet on in this situation than the greatest shooter of all time?

Will Riley over 22.5 points (-128) vs. Chicago Bulls

FanDuel, 4:58 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Part of me thinks this number is too high. The other part of me recognizes this is the last week of the regular season, and the Bulls are phoning it in. Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing 132.1 points per 48 minutes -- the most in the NBA. A number of key Wizards players are out, which should put the ball in Riley's hands even more than usual. He's coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts and has scored double-digit points in 11 of his past 12 games, averaging 19.3 points.