Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7

RotoWire's best NBA bets for Tuesday, April 7 include Stephen Curry over 3.5 threes vs. Kings and Will Riley over 22.5 points vs. Bulls. Get expert picks and analysis here.
April 7, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
April 7, 2026
NBA Picks

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, April 7)

Stephen Curry over 3.5 made threes (-172) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 5:06 PM ET

Alex Barutha: This is a pretty straightforward wager to me. Sacramento is allowing 17.1 made threes per 48 minutes across the past 10 games -- the most in the NBA. Who else would you rather bet on in this situation than the greatest shooter of all time?

Will Riley over 22.5 points (-128) vs. Chicago Bulls

FanDuel, 4:58 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Part of me thinks this number is too high. The other part of me recognizes this is the last week of the regular season, and the Bulls are phoning it in. Over the past 10 games, the Bulls are allowing 132.1 points per 48 minutes -- the most in the NBA. A number of key Wizards players are out, which should put the ball in Riley's hands even more than usual. He's coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts and has scored double-digit points in 11 of his past 12 games, averaging 19.3 points.

More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, April 7
RotoWire's best NBA bets for Tuesday, April 7 include Stephen Curry over 3.5 threes vs. Kings and Will Riley over 22.5 points vs. Bulls. Get expert picks and analysis here.
Today
2026 NBA Mock Draft Risers and Fallers: How the NCAA Tournament Changed Everything
2026 NBA Mock Draft Risers and Fallers: How the NCAA Tournament Changed Everything
The 2026 NBA Draft stock report after March Madness: see biggest risers, fallers and Michigan stars to watch before the NBA Draft.
Today