Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 24

Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, February 24)

Jalen Johnson to record a triple-double vs. Wizards, BetMGM (+270)

Nick Whalen: First and foremost, this is a value grab with this prop priced as low as +175 at FanDuel. But Johnson has also posted a triple-double in four of his last eight games and now gets a matchup against a Wizards team that ranks bottom-three in the NBA in points, rebounds and assists allowed to opponents. The key will be Washington hanging around long enough for Johnson to play close to a full workload. With Atlanta sitting as a 13.5-point favorite, that may be dicey, but the Hawks have been a bottom-10 NET rating team this month, so I have faith that this won't turn into a complete laugher.

Raptors -1.5 vs. Thunder, DraftKings Sportsbook (-105)

Nick Whalen: I see this game as a mini sell-high spot on OKC, which picked up a huge win over the Cavs on Sunday despite both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams sitting out. It was an impressive victory, but the Thunder shot the lights out from three, while the Cavs -- outside of Sam Merrill -- struggled to knock down open looks. OKC is still down its two stars, while Alex Caruso and Chet Holmgren are questionable, so we'll play Toronto with the idea that at least one of Caruso or Holmgren could add to OKC's attrition.

New York Knicks +4.5 (-118) at Cleveland Cavaliers -- DraftKings

Kirien Specher: The James Harden era in Cleveland got off to an incredible start, but the Honeymoon phase ended after the Cavaliers' disappointing loss Sunday to the Thunder's backups on national TV. Tuesday's tilt is another nationally televised game, and I think that plays a major factor. James Harden-led teams are notorious for not showing up in the biggest moments, and the Cavaliers have done the same since acquiring Donovan Mitchell, notably losing in five games during the second round of the playoffs last year as the No. 1 seed. On the other hand, the Knicks have some embarrassing losses this season, including dropping home games to the Mavericks and Pacers over the last month-plus. However, New York always seems to find another gear in clutch moments and big-time games. Evidence of that came Saturday, when the Knicks outscored the Rockets by 18 points in the fourth quarter to secure a quality comeback win. I think the Knicks come out of the gates hot and keep the pressure on for 48 minutes, and the Cavaliers won't hit enough big-time shots to pull away at any point.