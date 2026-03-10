Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, March 10)

Scottie Barnes over 1.5 steals (+110) at Houston Rockets

BetRivers, 6:13 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Barnes has at least one steal in eight of the past nine games, averaging 2.0 during this stretch. Over the past 10 games, the Rockets have allowed the third-most steals to opponents per 48 minutes (10.3).

Precious Achiuwa over 25.5 points + rebounds + assists vs. Indiana Pacers (-128)

FanDuel, 4:45 PM ET

Nick Whalen: On an 11-game slate, obviously my eye was immediately drawn to the Battle for the Worst Record in the NBA between the Pacers and Kings. Both teams are down key pieces, but Achiuwa has emerged as a reliable piece for the Kings amidst the second-half tank. Over the last nine games, he's averaging 17 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33 minutes per game. We should expect this to be a fast-paced, high-scoring game (237.5 total) with very little defense.

Milwaukee Bucks +1.5 (-115) versus Phoenix Suns

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3:24 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: It's put up or shut up time for the Bucks, who are currently four games back of the final Play-In spot. The two squads currently ahead of Milwaukee (Hornets and Hawks) are some of the hottest teams in the league. Charlotte has come back to Earth in the past couple of games after being one of the best teams in the league for a month, and Atlanta is on an NBA-long, six-game win streak. If the Bucks don't start rattling off wins soon, the hourglass is going to run out. While Milwaukee's injury report is long, most notably Kevin Porter missing a fourth straight, Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to roll. He hasn't played more than 30 minutes since returning from a month-long absence, but he's been productive and looks strong. I'm banking on Giannis playing his best in front of the home crowd, as Bucks fans daydream about the 2021-22 NBA Finals.