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Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, March 17)

Donovan Mitchell over 3.5 made threes (+142) at Milwaukee Bucks

FanDuel, 5:00 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Milwaukee's perimeter defense has been awful. Over the past 10 games, they've allowed the most threes per 48 minutes (17.8). That bodes well for Mitchell, who is no stranger to launching from deep. He's been a bit inconsistent lately, making 2.1 triples on 28.1% across his past 12, but this sets up as a get-right spot at significant plus-money.

Ausar Thompson over 2.5 steals (+175) at Washington Wizards

BetRivers, 4:59 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Thompson will be playing in his second game back from a five-game absence. Prior to that injury, he had at least one steal in 13 of 14 games, averaging 2.6 swipes during that stretch. This is a great opportunity for him, as the Wizards are allowing the third-most steals to opponents per 48 minutes over the past 10 games (10.3).

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets over 235 (+113)

1XBet, 4:55 PM ET

Check out RotoWire's New Smart Money Tool to see why this bet is highly recommended and find more must-know sharp signals.