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Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, March 24)

LaMelo Ball over 3.5 made threes (-148) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 4:50 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Per 48 minutes, Sacramento allows the second-most three-pointers in the league over the past 10 games (15.7). Ball dropped 30 at Sacramento two weeks ago and has scored 29-30-30 in his last three games. Over his past 10 games, he's making 4.3 threes per game on 37.7%.

Orlando Magic +11.0 (-110) at Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 3:20 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is an interesting spot with the Cavs coming in well-rested, while the Magic are on the second night of a B2B after losing to the Pacers — the Indiana Pacers — last night. On paper, the Cavs should have the advantage, but Cleveland is just 12-20 ATS as a home favorite (second-worst mark in the NBA) and 3-9 ATS as a double-digit favorite. Meanwhile, the Magic are 7-4 ATS on the second night of B2Bs this season and 10-5 ATS when they're at a rest disadvantage.

Maxime Raynaud under 17.5 points (-118) at Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings, 4:54 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Raynaud has admittedly been scorching hot over the past three games, averaging 28.0 points in 38.0 minutes per game. But when these teams played on March 11, he had just four points on three shots. Charlotte remains one of the best defenses against centers in the NBA and are also notably allowing the second fewest points per 48 minutes overall across the past 10 games (106.1).