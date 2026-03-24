Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 24

Get expert NBA picks, odds and props for Tuesday's slate—betting tools, injury reports and fantasy advice all in one place. Click to win tonight!
March 24, 2026
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 24
March 24, 2026
NBA Picks
SPECIAL OFFER

Get 50% OFF

Get full access to our new Smart Money tool, real-time insights across 25+ sportsbooks with limited time offer. Use promo code SMART
PROMO CODE SMART

Looking for the best bets for Tuesday's slate in the NBA? RotoWire has you covered with several picks for this set of games.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's NBA News or follow @RotoWireNBA on X.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today (Tuesday, March 24)

LaMelo Ball over 3.5 made threes (-148) vs. Sacramento Kings

FanDuel, 4:50 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Per 48 minutes, Sacramento allows the second-most three-pointers in the league over the past 10 games (15.7). Ball dropped 30 at Sacramento two weeks ago and has scored 29-30-30 in his last three games. Over his past 10 games, he's making 4.3 threes per game on 37.7%.

Orlando Magic +11.0 (-110) at Cleveland Cavaliers

FanDuel, 3:20 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is an interesting spot with the Cavs coming in well-rested, while the Magic are on the second night of a B2B after losing to the Pacers — the Indiana Pacers — last night. On paper, the Cavs should have the advantage, but Cleveland is just 12-20 ATS as a home favorite (second-worst mark in the NBA) and 3-9 ATS as a double-digit favorite. Meanwhile, the Magic are 7-4 ATS on the second night of B2Bs this season and 10-5 ATS when they're at a rest disadvantage.

Maxime Raynaud under 17.5 points (-118) at Charlotte Hornets

DraftKings, 4:54 PM ET

Alex Barutha: Raynaud has admittedly been scorching hot over the past three games, averaging 28.0 points in 38.0 minutes per game. But when these teams played on March 11, he had just four points on three shots. Charlotte remains one of the best defenses against centers in the NBA and are also notably allowing the second fewest points per 48 minutes overall across the past 10 games (106.1).

Find your PERFECT PICK

View RotoWire's advanced analysis across all major sportsbooks and DFS.

  • Daily Picks
  • Effortless Analysis
  • Data-Driven Decisions
  • Web and App Support
Baseball
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Author Image
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Author Image
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
RotoWire Logo

Continue the Conversation

Join the RotoWire Discord group to hear from our experts and other NBA fans.

Top News

Tools

MLB Draft Kit Logo

MLB Draft Kit

Fantasy Tools

Don’t miss a beat. Check out our 2026 MLB Fantasy Baseball rankings.

Related Stories

Betting Latest

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 24
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 24
Get expert NBA picks, odds and props for Tuesday's slate—betting tools, injury reports and fantasy advice all in one place. Click to win tonight!
Today
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)
DraftKings King of the Court Picks: Favorites & Longshots for Today's Slate (March 24, 2026)
Is it Jokic or bust? Don't play DraftKings King of the Court today blind. We break down tonight's top PRA plays, sleeper longshots, big pot winners, who to target, and who to stay away from.
Today